Bismarck tumbleweed clean up continues

Bismarck Public Works crews have been working since Monday to get the tumbleweeds cleaned up.

Residents piled hundreds of the thistly brown bushes on their curbs and crews have been in with some big equipment to get them removed and cleared out.

Friday morning’s cleanup started at 7:30.

There was a crew of about 20 workers from the Street Division loading dump trucks and garbage trucks with the rolling stick collection that had blown in over the last week.

Most of them were collected in the northwest part of town.

“I’ve never seen anything like this with tumbleweeds. Usually, we got to do snow or something like that, or trees or branches, but not tumbleweeds; the first time I’ve seen that,” Crew Leader Chad Schiermeister said.

