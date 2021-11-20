Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal and added an assist, Alex Ovechkin had three assists in a game for the first time in nearly four years, and the Washington Capitals cruised to a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Dmitry Orlov, John Carlson and...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Tavares and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist apiece while Toronto scored four consecutive times in the second period, and the Maple Leafs rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Alexander Kerfoot, Auston Matthews, Jason Spezza and...
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' union have agreed to move the upcoming deadline for teams to offer contracts to certain players in order to keep them out of potential limbo in the event of a work stoppage next month. The tender deadline was moved from...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror. Jarry made […]
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie on a fortunate bounce with 5:35 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Tkachuk’s centering pass went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones and over the shoulder of...
DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Wednesday night. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex...
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild didn’t let a traffic jam slow them down against the New Jersey Devils. Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Wild beat the Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night after arriving late to the arena.
SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer appreciates the echo of chants that come when the Seattle Kraken goaltender is making big saves. The chants of “Gruuuuu,” were constant and well deserved Wednesday night in maybe his best performance yet with the NHL's newest team.
