Coloradans expected to overspend on holiday gifts this year

When actor and designer Waris Ahluwalia isn't appearing in a Wes Anderson film, designing jewelry and clothing, or importing beautiful herbal teas through his company, House of Waris Botanicals, he can be found slowing down and taking a self-care moment by lighting a candle, indulging in a sweet treat, and going through a thoughtful skin and body care routine. Where some self-care routines can be intimidatingly intricate, Ahluwalia's approach is refreshingly down to earth and streamlined—exactly what we need around the holidays.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO