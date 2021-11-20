Maxwell lawyers seek Epstein victim compensation information

For those following the Jeffrey Epstein story, the past two years have felt like driving around a curve that never ends. Answers to the key questions at the heart of the vast scandal have seemed tantalizingly close and frustratingly out of reach. How did the late pedophile earn his estimated half-billion-dollar fortune? Which powerful men participated in his sex-trafficking ring? What about all those surveillance videos from inside his homes? On November 29, lawyers are set to deliver opening statements in the highly anticipated trial of Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. For Epstein’s victims, it will be an opportunity for justice long denied. For the rest of us, it may be our best and last chance to unravel the Epstein enigma.

