ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

A Mohawk Valley city granted $1.6 million in state funding to make infrastructure improvements

By Jennifer Seelig
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a4rg_0d2QqIZp00

CITY OF AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Local and state officials announced a $1.6 million grant in the state budget that will go toward making infrastructure improvements. The city is gearing up to start new infrastructure improvements.

Federal infrastructure bill breakdown for New York State

The city is no stranger to aging infrastructure. For years, local leaders have been advocating for funding. “If you just travel the streets of Amsterdam right now you’re going to 7 miles of roads being repaved,” said Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

The grant has been approved by the Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments. “This funding will go a long way toward making smart and innovative upgrades to the city’s infrastructure as well as important safety improvements that include resources to make the switch to LED streetlights, needed updates to municipal software, and the ability to purchase another ambulance. Coupled with a number of other projects underway and additional funding I secured both in this year’s state budget and in recent years, these new initiatives will only further the significant revitalization that is taking place thanks to the people and businesses that call this city home,” said Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara.

Tribes welcome infusion of money in infrastructure bill

“Our City would like to thank the Financial Restructuring Board and the staff at State Office of the Budget for working with City officials over the past two years to help us identify and analyze key investment opportunities within our operations, which will not only save taxpayers money but also provide enhancements to delivery of services and infrastructure that will improve the quality of life of our residents,” said Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Le7NG_0d2QqIZp00

“Working closely with Assemblyman Santabarbara, we were able to secure critical state budget funding for the City of Amsterdam that will advance smart modernization projects targeting our local healthcare and emergency response systems, water infrastructure, and municipal lighting resources, in turn, boosting our community’s vision for revitalization,” said Senator Michelle Hinchey. “This state funding will help rebuild the city to its full potential and greatly optimize quality of life — from reducing our energy consumption through the conversion of cost-saving and climate-forward LED lighting technology, to assuring that Amsterdam families have access to clean water through much-needed infrastructure updates, to closing many pressing gaps that exist across our local health care system. We are thrilled to see these projects moving forward and will continue to fight on behalf of Amsterdam in the upcoming session to make sure that this vibrant city receives its fair share of state support.”

“What’s happening right now is going to have an impact for generations and that’s what it’s all about,” said Mayor Cinquanti. Officials say this news couldn’t come at a better time, making this announcement 4 days after the federal infrastructure bill was passed. Officials hope Amsterdam will get some of the federal dollars. “Certainly it’s on my radar, right now it’s a top priority on where that money is going to go and before you know it it will be here, the budget will be underway so as that funding gets distributed we want to see it come to local communities like this,” said Assemblymember Santabarbara.

Amsterdam men arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing man

“I am really pleased with what’s happening inside our city. Our goal is to make the number one choice for working families in the Capital District and I think we’re putting the pieces together to do that,” said Mayor Cinquanti.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A new Covid-19 variant could show immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility, South African scientists warn

(CNN) — South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. "Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant -- currently dubbed B.1.1.529 -- first emerged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amsterdam, NY
Government
City
Amsterdam, NY
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Valley City#Mohawk People#Mohawk Valley#Working
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy