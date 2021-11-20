ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (neck) to have season-ending surgery

 6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson elected to undergo season-ending surgery for a neck injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 4.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that Carson, who was already on injured reserve, will be back in 2022.

Carson was designated to return to practice earlier this month but was never activated to the main roster. His surgical procedure is to fix what Carroll characterized as “wear-and-tear.”

The Seahawks’ lead back only played four games in 2021 and carried the ball 54 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns, adding six receptions for 29 yards. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018 and 2019 and has gained 3,502 rushing yards in 49 games (48 starts) over five seasons with Seattle.

NFL injury report: Latest updates on Kyler Murray, Aaron Jones for Week 11

He has 24 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving scores in his career.

The Seahawks (3-6) have relied on Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny in the run game since Carson’s injury.

–Field Level Media

