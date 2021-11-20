ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, VT

Judge tosses 3 Orleans County cases pending for years, citing lack of speedy trials

By Alan J. Keays
 6 days ago
Superior Court Judge Robert Mello in 2019. Pool photo by Gregory J. Lamoureux/County Courier

A Vermont judge has dismissed criminal cases pending against three people in Orleans County, citing delays in bringing them to trial.

“The pending charges have caused the Defendant anxiety and embarrassment,” Judge Robert Mello wrote in a ruling issued Friday, in which he tossed charges against Christian Goulet.

Among the charges Goulet faced were allegedly illegally taking game with a light, eluding police and negligent operation of a vehicle — all pending since October 2017.

“A story about the charges has appeared in a local newspaper. He lives and works in a small town, where his customers have discussed the charges and judged him,” Mello wrote.

“He wants to join the army,” the judge added of Goulet, “but he cannot apply because the pending charges will probably cause him to fail a background check.”

David Sleigh, a St. Johnsbury attorney representing Goulet, earlier filed a motion to dismiss the charges as well as those for more than two dozen other clients. Sleigh argued the lack of jury trials due to Covid-19 in Orleans County had blocked their rights to speedy trials.

Goulet’s case, and the others Sleigh has been seeking to have dismissed, have been pending since before Gov. Phil Scott took emergency actions last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor lifted that emergency order in June. Still, Sleigh said, his clients’ cases have not been brought to trial.

Many courts around the state are fully open. But, some, including the one in Orleans County, are not yet open for jury trials. Court officials have said that the Newport courthouse lacks the necessary HVAC equipment to safely hold trials in that building.

Following a hearing earlier this month on Sleigh’s filings, Mello issued two rulings Friday, including the one in Goulet’s case and another in the case against two brothers, Matthew and Raymond Geoffroy, each charged in January 2017 with illegally taking game by shooting from a public highway.

“They have experienced the anxiety and prejudice associated with having waited nearly five years for trial to resolve misdemeanor charges against them,” the judge wrote in his ruling in the case against the Geoffroy brothers. “The Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Speedy Trial is granted.”

Sleigh said Friday he was pleased with the judge’s ruling, though he did not know what impact those decisions might have in cases against his other clients in which he is seeking to have the charges against them dismissed.

“We’ll just have to wait for the decisions to come,” he said. “I’m optimistic and hopeful, always.”

At the hearing earlier this month, Sleigh said, Goulet and the Geoffroys each testified about how the delay in bringing their case to trials had created hardships for them.

“This is the first instance where I’m aware that Covid-related delays have led to the dismissal of charges,” he said. “I think that will open for more if the state isn’t better at providing jury trials in the counties where they should occur.”

Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett could not be reached late Friday afternoon for comment.

Earlier this month , Franklin County Judge Martin Maley dismissed hundreds of misdemeanor cases in the “interest of justice” in that county due to a big backlog.

Maley cited delays in prosecuting those cases brought on by Covid-19, staffing shortages and the difficulties associated with the move to a new electronic filing system for courts.

John Campbell, executive director of the state Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, said Friday that the recent rulings by Mello in Orleans County appeared to be based on specific facts in those two cases. He said he does not believe they will set a precedent.

Campbell said the cases dismissed in Franklin and Orleans counties deal with relatively low-level offenses. He said it would be different if cases where there are victims of more serious offenses getting tossed out over court backlogs and claims or delays.

“That’s going to be truly, truly concerning,” Campbell said. “We, as the state’s attorneys, clearly would be voicing our objections to any attempt to do that.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses 3 Orleans County cases pending for years, citing lack of speedy trials .

Comments / 1

Federal judge slams Vermont judiciary, sides with media over access to court filings

Judge Christina Reiss granted a request from Vermont news organizations for an injunction against the state's court system, so it no longer blocks access to newly filed civil lawsuits until court clerks had time to review them, a process that sometimes took days.
In towns with no zoning, reopened Supreme Court decision has big implications for Act 250

The Vermont court's decision, which interprets the sweeping land use law differently from how it's historically been applied, would make it easier for commercial and industrial developers to construct projects in towns with no existing land use regulations.
Covid-19 outbreak at Newport prison grows to 32 cases

A total of 24 incarcerated individuals and eight staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak started earlier this month, according to the state corrections department.
Scott administration pushes for youth detention facility in Newbury, despite permit rejection

Sean Brown, commissioner of the state Department for Children and Families, told lawmakers Friday the administration plans to appeal the Newbury Development Review Board's denial of a permit for a six-bed secure residential treatment facility for youth.
AG's Office clears Rutland City Police officer in shooting, killing of man in McDonald's bathroom

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan found that Cpl. Christopher Rose was justified in fatally shooting Jonathan Mansilla, believing Mansilla was armed with a weapon and charging at him. It was later determined Mansilla did not have a weapon, but was holding a cellphone.
Newbury board rejects Vermont youth treatment facility

The seven-member board found that the proposed facility would not match the character of the area and would exceed the town's capacity for emergency services as well as the capacity of the Class 4 road.
