ERCOT releases seasonal assessment for winter with ‘aggressive’ plan for electric grid

By KXAN Staff, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas released a seasonal assessment Friday looking at how ready the state’s power grid is for winter.

ERCOT says it has a “new aggressive approach to managing the electric grid” after February’s winter storm disaster that left millions of Texans without power for days in freezing temperatures. A July update from the Texas Department of State Health Services say 210 people across the state died as a result of the storm.

ERCOT expects there will be sufficient generating capacity for typical winter grid conditions, according to the assessment. The forecasted peak demand is 62,001 MW, according to ERCOT, under normal weather conditions.

The council has also included high-impact scenarios in its new planning approach.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this week released its final report analyzing what went wrong during the February freeze.

FERC’s analysis of the crisis lays out 28 recommendations to fix Texas’ power grid. Some of those have already been mandated by the Texas legislature, but others fall short of what FERC is recommending.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission releases final report on 2021 February Texas freeze, issues recommendations

The winter season is considered to be December 2021 through February 2022, according to ERCOT’s assessment.

