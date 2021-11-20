ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Medical transport van rolls off the highway in Massachusetts

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfwXD_0d2QoP9a00

BOSTON (AP) — A medical transport van crashed and rolled off the side of Interstate 95 in Massachusetts.

The crash happened Friday near the border of Dedham and Westwood and state police said multiple people were removed from a vehicle used to transport patients in wheelchairs and taken to Boston hospitals.

Brewster Ambulance Service said it was one of their vehicles and passengers were not on board at the time.

Four employees suffered non life-threatening injuries, the ambulance service said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, though it caused severe traffic delays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Cars
City
Dedham, MA
Westwood, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Westwood, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Westwood, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
WPRI 12 News

76% of Providence Police officers have been vaccinated against COVID

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly one year after becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, 76% of Providence police officers have opted to get the shot, according to the Police Department. Spokesperson Lindsay Lague said 21% of officers have chosen not to get vaccinated, while data was not collected on 3% of officers who are out […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident#Ap#Sb#Mass State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy