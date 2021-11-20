Medical transport van rolls off the highway in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — A medical transport van crashed and rolled off the side of Interstate 95 in Massachusetts.

The crash happened Friday near the border of Dedham and Westwood and state police said multiple people were removed from a vehicle used to transport patients in wheelchairs and taken to Boston hospitals.

Brewster Ambulance Service said it was one of their vehicles and passengers were not on board at the time.

Four employees suffered non life-threatening injuries, the ambulance service said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, though it caused severe traffic delays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.