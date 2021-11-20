Doctors, community members protest OCH vaccine mandate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An impending deadline for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at an Upstate hospital system is getting closer. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced it will require its employees to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of 2022. “If someone chooses to get it, that’s their choice," Christy McCall, a...
A protest in Eastchester Thursday called for an end to vaccine mandates statewide. Dozens of parents and community members were at the protest on White Plains Road to push back on vaccine mandates. Parents of Eastchester schools created a group called SOS OF EASTCHESTER. It stands for Save Our Schools.
MARIETTA, Ohio(WTAP) -A group of people was seen and heard protesting outside the Marietta Memorial Hospital campus today over a COVID vaccine mandate the hospital is putting into effect. Signs saying, “I stand for medical choice,” and “Mandates are not Law” could be seen outside the hospital. The protestors were...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local hospital is facing a possible lawsuit after mandating the COVID-19 vaccine back on July 27th. On October 29th, we spoke with an attorney out of Destin who is representing employees who are against this mandate. Ascension Sacred Heart mandated vaccines for all...
LUBBOCK, Texas — A group calling itself the Lubbock Alliance for Medical Freedom announced a protest to happen Wednesday morning at 9:00 in the area of 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway. The group said, a recent local vaccine mandate “has caused undue duress for those of us in the...
PUNXSUTAWNEY — A number of residents went to Barclay Square on Saturday to protest any potential mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m out here protesting because people are losing faith in the medical community because politics and money are bringing about these mandates,” Joelle Hoffman-Smith said. “I’m not against the vaccine; I’m against forcing the vaccine on people.”
LUBBOCK, Texas– A group of protestors gathered in front of University Medical Center Wednesday morning to exercise their rights and protest against President Biden’s vaccine mandate. Dozens of nurses, doctors, and community members participated in the “Medical Freedom Protest.” They said they want the freedom to make their own medical...
BRONX — New York parents protested a proposed COVID vaccine mandate for students on Sunday. Close to 100 people gathered in the Bronx to demonstrate against a bill, introduced in the New York State Assembly, that would require all children to get the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. The protest was organized by […]
NEW BEDFORD — As the vaccine mandate for New Bedford city employees takes effect today, around 30 staffers at the Department of Public Infrastructure have called out of work in protest. That's according to a former department employee who wished to remain anonymous and independently corroborated by another anonymous source.
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members were gathered in front of Conway Medical Center on Monday to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and show support for healthcare workers. According to the spokesperson for CMC, Allyson Floyd, said the group was not protesting the hospital but President Biden's vaccine mandate. States...
Rochester, N.Y. — As the federal vaccine mandate deadline approaches, some employees are still choosing not to receive it. Employees at L3Harris Technologies on Lee Rd. protested Thursday about the upcoming mandate. Nearly 4,000 employees in Rochester work for the company, and close to 50,000 in the U.S. While some...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People gathered in Nashville Friday morning to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A posted for the event says to "stand with Ascension employees." The rally encouraged people to protest against COVID-19 mandates for medical workers. Some midstate healthcare companies and hospitals are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine...
DuBOIS — Healthcare workers and community members are planning to line the sidewalks in front of Penn Highlands DuBois as part of a “Medical Freedom of Choice Rally” on Friday. The protest, a “stand against forced mandates and a stand for freedom,” is set for 2-4 p.m. Friday on public...
PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of workers are rallying together to stand against President Biden’s vaccine mandate. In Hancock County, employees at Stennis Space Center could be days away from being terminated if they refuse the shot. On Thursday, a group gathered once again to take a stand against the mandate.
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A national conversation over vaccine mandates made its way to Lewisburg Thursday, November 18, 2021. Employees with Diversified Assessments, a medical company in Greenbrier County, drew a picket line outside their office to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced November 10, 2021. According to documents obtained by 59News, 100 percent of […]
More than 30 protesters gathered outside a Westwood CVS Pharmacy to oppose the Los Angeles County COVID-19 vaccine mandates Sunday. The protest began around 2 p.m. at the corner of Weyburn Avenue and Westwood Boulevard, said Wiep de Vries, a nurse attending the protest. Several protesters shouted at passersby through megaphones and many carried signs with phrases including “No jabs 4 jobs,” “COVID is a scam,” “No to vaccine mandate” and “Vaccines kill.”
Dozens of upset parents gathered in front of Bakersfield City Hall to protest the state's vaccine mandate.
"I believe that I should have the choice of whether or not my child should get something injected into their body."
17's Marco Torrez has the full story online.
CLEVELAND — Dozens of people gathered in Cleveland to protest the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Dozens of people protested outside of the Cleveland Clinic. The protestors were protesting against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Under a federal mandate, all healthcare workers will have to be fully vaccinated by...
