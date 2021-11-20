ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Doctors, community members protest OCH vaccine mandate

By Jessica Lindsey
Starkville Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you passed OCH Regional Medical Center from 3 p.m. to 5...

www.starkvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Dozens protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Upstate hospital system

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An impending deadline for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at an Upstate hospital system is getting closer. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced it will require its employees to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of 2022. “If someone chooses to get it, that’s their choice," Christy McCall, a...
SPARTANBURG, SC
News 12

Protest in Eastchester calls for end to statewide vaccine mandates

A protest in Eastchester Thursday called for an end to vaccine mandates statewide. Dozens of parents and community members were at the protest on White Plains Road to push back on vaccine mandates. Parents of Eastchester schools created a group called SOS OF EASTCHESTER. It stands for Save Our Schools.
EASTCHESTER, NY
WTAP

People gather outside Marietta Memorial Hospital to protest vaccine mandate

MARIETTA, Ohio(WTAP) -A group of people was seen and heard protesting outside the Marietta Memorial Hospital campus today over a COVID vaccine mandate the hospital is putting into effect. Signs saying, “I stand for medical choice,” and “Mandates are not Law” could be seen outside the hospital. The protestors were...
MARIETTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Mandate#Sdn#Protest Riot
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Protest against mask and vaccine mandates held on Saturday

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A number of residents went to Barclay Square on Saturday to protest any potential mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m out here protesting because people are losing faith in the medical community because politics and money are bringing about these mandates,” Joelle Hoffman-Smith said. “I’m not against the vaccine; I’m against forcing the vaccine on people.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
cbs3duluth.com

UMD students, community members protest against Nemadji Trail Energy Center

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of University of Minnesota Duluth students protested against a proposed Northland power plant. The students are calling for Minnesota Power to drop its plans for the Nemadji Trail Energy Center. The state’s public utility committee is reviewing the utility company’s long-term energy...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
PIX11

Parents protest proposed NY COVID vaccine mandate for students

BRONX — New York parents protested a proposed COVID vaccine mandate for students on Sunday. Close to 100 people gathered in the Bronx to demonstrate against a bill, introduced in the New York State Assembly, that would require all children to get the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. The protest was organized by […]
BRONX, NY
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Infrastructure Employees Protesting Vaccine Mandate

NEW BEDFORD — As the vaccine mandate for New Bedford city employees takes effect today, around 30 staffers at the Department of Public Infrastructure have called out of work in protest. That's according to a former department employee who wished to remain anonymous and independently corroborated by another anonymous source.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
13 WHAM

Employees protest vaccine mandate outside of L3Harris Technologies

Rochester, N.Y. — As the federal vaccine mandate deadline approaches, some employees are still choosing not to receive it. Employees at L3Harris Technologies on Lee Rd. protested Thursday about the upcoming mandate. Nearly 4,000 employees in Rochester work for the company, and close to 50,000 in the U.S. While some...
ROCHESTER, NY
WLBT

Stennis employees protest vaccine mandate just days from deadline

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of workers are rallying together to stand against President Biden’s vaccine mandate. In Hancock County, employees at Stennis Space Center could be days away from being terminated if they refuse the shot. On Thursday, a group gathered once again to take a stand against the mandate.
ADVOCACY
WVNS

Diversified Assessments employees protest vaccine mandate

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A national conversation over vaccine mandates made its way to Lewisburg Thursday, November 18, 2021. Employees with Diversified Assessments, a medical company in Greenbrier County, drew a picket line outside their office to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced November 10, 2021. According to documents obtained by 59News, 100 percent of […]
LEWISBURG, WV
dailybruin.com

Protesters gather in Westwood to oppose LA County COVID-19 vaccine mandates

More than 30 protesters gathered outside a Westwood CVS Pharmacy to oppose the Los Angeles County COVID-19 vaccine mandates Sunday. The protest began around 2 p.m. at the corner of Weyburn Avenue and Westwood Boulevard, said Wiep de Vries, a nurse attending the protest. Several protesters shouted at passersby through megaphones and many carried signs with phrases including “No jabs 4 jobs,” “COVID is a scam,” “No to vaccine mandate” and “Vaccines kill.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy