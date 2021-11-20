Doctors, community members protest OCH vaccine mandate

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A number of residents went to Barclay Square on Saturday to protest any potential mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m out here protesting because people are losing faith in the medical community because politics and money are bringing about these mandates,” Joelle Hoffman-Smith said. “I’m not against the vaccine; I’m against forcing the vaccine on people.”

