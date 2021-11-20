ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US Army Secretary: National Guard members who refuse vaccine will not ‘continue service’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAhK9_0d2QoHL000

( The Hill ) – U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth this week warned members of the National Guard that they may be barred from “continued service” if they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I have determined that all soldiers who refuse the mandatory vaccination order will be flagged,” Wormuth wrote in a memo, according to The New York Times . This action would prevent soldiers from receiving promotions, awards and bonuses.

If members persist in declining vaccination without an approved exemption, she added, they will not be allowed to “continue service.”

Wormuth’s warning comes amid a continued standoff with the Oklahoma National Guard. Newly appointed Adjutant General Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino has maintained that no members of the Oklahoma National Guard will be required to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to suspend the vaccine mandate for members of the Oklahoma National Guard, stating in a letter that roughly 10 percent of the force “have not and do not plan” on getting vaccinated.

The Times noted that around 89 percent of airmen in the Oklahoma Guard are vaccinated, while only 40 percent of Army guardsmen can say the same.

On Wednesday, a Defense Department official reiterated the administration’s stance on the vaccine mandate for U.S troops. The official said Austin “can establish a medical readiness requirement that applies to members of the National Guard,” adding that failure to meet this readiness requirement “could jeopardize their status in the National Guard.”

“To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force. After careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership, and with the support of the President, I have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people,” Austin wrote in an August memo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Person
Kevin Stitt
wcyb.com

Army will soon begin forcing out soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON (TND) - Soon, the U.S. Army will begin barring soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from promotions and even reenlistment, unless those soldiers have an exemption. That's according to a memorandum from Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth dated November 16. It comes less than a...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

35 Navy SEALS sue Biden, DoD over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

On Tuesday, First Liberty Institute filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of more than three dozen U.S. Navy SEALs and other Naval Special Warfare personnel against President Joe Biden’s administration and the Department of Defense. The lawsuit alleges the U.S. government is infringing on troops’ First Amendment right to be free from governmental religious persecution by refusing to grant religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Army National Guard#National Guardsmen#Defense Department#U S Army#The National Guard#The New York Times#The Oklahoma Guard#Force#American
Army Times

Why the Marine Corps wants to tank National Guard recruiting efforts

Historically the Marine Corps has had the lowest retention rate in the Department of Defense, as it intentionally has only kept 25 percent of first-term Marines. As a result, the National Guard and other services have seen Marines fresh off a first enlistment as fertile recruiting ground, allowing the Guard to swell its ranks with already experienced troops.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Marines on track for worst vaccination record in U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps is set to have the worst vaccination record among military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel set to miss the service's Nov. 28 deadline to be fully inoculated. About 91% of active personnel are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated as of Wednesday,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Oklahoma National Guard defies Pentagon orders that all US troops must be vaccinated

The Oklahoma National Guard has defied orders from the Pentagon that all US troops must get vaccinated against Covid-19, following a shake-up in command at the top.Army Brigadier General Thomas Mancino, who was appointed this week, sent a memo to Oklahoma National Guard members on Thursday saying that the state’s 10,000 Guardsmen will not be required to get the vaccine and that any unvaccinated troops will not face repercussions for choosing not to take the shot.“I hereby order that no Oklahoma Guardsmen be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine, notwithstanding any other federal requirement,” the memo read.“Oklahoma Commands will...
HEALTH
ABC4

ABC4

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy