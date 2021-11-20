Deshler's Killen to join AHSAA hall of fame

A once-enslaved Madison cowboy made history last week as he was inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame. Bill Brewer was named the 2021 working class cowboy by the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame on Nov. 13, 83 years after his death on Nov. 12, 1938. “He was one...
The Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame has announced 12 new members who will be formally enshrined at a banquet in March, according to a news release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The Class of 2021: administrator Larry DiChiara, contest official and former AHSAA director of officials...
SPRING CITY — Mountain View Raceway inducted the first two drivers into the track’s Hall of Fame and honored the top drivers of the 2021 season at their Annual Awards Banquet on Nov. 14 at the Hidden View Lake Event Venue in Athens. Two well known East Tennessee drivers were the first to be recognized as Hall of Fame Inductees.
Three new members joined the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame during a brief ceremony Friday at the school gym. John O’Fallon, Mike Solbrack and the Rev. Shauna Kay Hannan became the most recent inductees into the Hall of Fame, which now includes 28 members. The LHS Hall of Fame’s first inductees came in 2013.
BERLIN, Md.- Todd Martinek will admit that most of everything he’s done in his adult life has revolved around the sport of wrestling. The highly successful coach of Stephen Decatur will see the fruits of his labor come true on Sunday, when he is inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Martinek is one of two Bayside head coaches among the Class of 2021.
WHITEHALL — Two years had passed between Saturday's Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame banquet and the previous one, as the 2020 dinner was canceled due to COVID-19. However, it sure didn't seem like it at the White Lake Eagles. Most everyone you expect to see at the annual dinner was...
TONTOGANY — Otsego Local Schools is accepting nominations for its Otsego Hall of Fame. This program recognizes individuals who have brought honor to themselves by making significant impacts or contributions to the school, community, and/or students. This program also provides an opportunity to honor alumni who have earned distinction beyond graduation.
From an early age growing up in southwest Washington, wrestling occupied a large part of Melissa Simmons’ life. The idea of living without the sport was unthinkable, but it was a possibility Simmons, a Ridgefield native, faced after suffering a fractured eye socket and retina damage from a car accident as an 18-year-old, with a promising career on the mat still ahead.
(Atlantic) -- While three KMAland teams vie for state championships in Cedar Falls this week, the quarterback of a former championship squad will be honored. Atlantic's Bret Meyer was among the five members selected for the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Hall of Fame for their 2021 class. On Monday,...
Twelve years after she put down her stick for the last time, Amanda Faust’s legacy on Bucknell’s field hockey pitch was cemented. On Sunday, Oct. 24, Faust was inducted into the Bison Hall of Fame. While at Bucknell, Faust was a four-time All-Patriot League selection — three times on the...
THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville-Thomas County Hall of Fame welcomed six new members Thursday night — and after a pandemic-wracked year, did so with dozens of family, friends and supporters on hand. “It means a lot,” Darrell Allen said of his induction. The longtime radio voice of the Thomasville High School...
Farish Beard-Collura became just the third member from the University of South Alabama softball program to join the Department's Athletic Hall of Fame. The two-time second-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association all-region selection and first-team all-Sun Belt performer is the school's all-time leader in three categories with a 1.57 earned-run average, .148 opponents' batting average and 9.28 strikeouts per seven innings. […]
8 Members and 19 Guests are viewing this topic. Hollywood could coach better than nutt. Quote from: Kevin on Yesterday at 12:15:55 pmLots of Debbie downers in here. No doubt! Id be shocked out of my mind if we go 0-2. We are a much better team than Kansas State...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head golf coach Greg Sands has been named to the GCAA 2021 Hall of Fame class. The class also consists of Tom Ferris and Jim Ott. The trio will be officially inducted at the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame Reception and Awards Dinner on Monday, December 6 in Las Vegas.
Robert Pierce, who has coached Eden to nine New York State intersectional and overall state boys volleyball championships, is one of three who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the New York Volleyball Coaches Association. A former Penn State standout in the sport, Pierce has been a...
Tim Potratz has a new home. No, the longtime wrestling coach at Weyauwega-Fremont High School isn’t going anywhere. He is, however, among the latest additions to the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association’s George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame. He joined Stratford High School coach Joe Schwabe, former Slinger High School coach...
The Watertown Baseball Association is now looking for nominations for the Watertown Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. A nomination form can be found on the WBA’s web site (www.watertownbaseball.com). Multiple nominations can be received for a potential inductee. The nomination process will remain open until Dec. 31, with...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Deion Sanders has been all over national TV, putting Jackson State in the spotlight every time his insurance commercials air. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
FLORENCE — During the summer, Tony Pujol talked about how excited he was about the potential of the freshmen he brought into the program. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This year's version of The Game could hardly be bigger. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Comments / 0