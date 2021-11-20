ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices could soon drop, GasBuddy analyst predicts

By Nexstar Media Wire, Denise Craig
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149Nb2_0d2QoA9v00

(NEXSTAR) — After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could finally see some relief at the pumps.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

“If you don’t need gas, wait!, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, tweeted Friday, as oil prices continued trending down.

The price of oil is 10% lower than it was not even two weeks ago, De Haan told Nexstar. He expects the trend to continue for at least a couple of weeks.

Biden asks for probe of potential ‘illegal conduct’ on gas prices

As of Friday afternoon, the average price of gasoline at the pump was $3.41, down just slightly from the highest year-to-date price of $3.44 seen Nov. 10. De Haan said he is hopeful that the price won’t hit those high levels again before the end of the year.

“We have potentially now seen the peak in price,” he said.

One likely factor impacting the price at the pump could be the rising COVID-19 cases in Europe that have led to more lockdowns, De Haan said, noting that when large amounts of people are on lockdown, the demand for fuel greatly decreases.

He also pointed to President Joe Biden’s continued talks of opening the Strategic Petroleum Reserve potentially affecting the oil markets.

Despite gas prices, Americans plan to drive for Thanksgiving

According to De Haan, there are too many factors to pinpoint an exact cause for the decline; however, he said one thing is certain: “oil is clearly struggling.”

If current oil prices hold or continue to go down, De Haan said he expects the decrease at the pump to gain momentum in the next 2 to 5 days, with prices going down anywhere from 15 to 30 cents per gallon.

De Haan said he doesn’t anticipate Thanksgiving travel having any impact on prices.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Gas Prices Will Likely Keep Going Down in the Coming Days

STATEWIDE–With oil prices dropping, GasBuddy predicts there will be a continuing decrease in gas prices in the coming days. “The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted to its lowest since August. That is opening the door for a fall in gas prices just ahead of Thanksgiving,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Philly

Despite High Gas Prices, Thanksgiving Travel Expected To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holiday travel is heating up. Thousands of people are packing up to hit the road or head to the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is fast approaching. And if you’re driving to your destination you can expect higher gas prices. Some of the highest gas prices we’ve seen were at a Lukoil station at Ridge Pike and Chemical Road in Conshohocken. A gallon of regular gas is selling for $4.69. And while this station may be an anomaly, people across our region are paying a lot more at the pump this year compared to last year. “Definitely on a tighter...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wkzo.com

Gas prices in Michigan drop slightly this week

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM)- Gas prices in Michigan are down three cents compared to last week. AAA Michigan says drivers are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is eight cents more than this time last month and $1.33 more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

Analyst: Gas prices not likely to reach $4 by year’s end

Ten years ago this week, the average per-gallon fuel price nationwide was $3.43, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The nation was at the midpoint of a four-year run when per-gallon gas prices hovered in the $3 to $3.90 range. The surge subsided in late 2014. Those...
TRAFFIC
chautauquatoday.com

Drop in demand helps stabilize gas prices

Batavia - $3.45 (down one cent from last week) Buffalo - $3.47 (no change from last week) Ithaca - $3.52 (up one cent from last week) Rochester - $3.53 (up one cent from last week) Rome - $3.57 (up one cent from last week) Syracuse - $3.51 (up one cent...
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

Big Drop In Gas Price In Buffalo This Month?

The holiday travel season is here and if you have been to a gas pump lately, you know how crazy the gas prices have gotten. There is a government strategy that may ultimately save you money the next time you fill up your tank. New York Senator, Chuck Schumer is...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Europe#Weather#Americans
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas prices drop by 3 cents a gallon, but no big decline is expected

Gas prices in Delaware dropped by three cents a gallon over the past week. However, with the price of crude oil staying above $80 a barrel, any sizable decline is unlikely. The price of crude was down slightly from last week. Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of...
TRAFFIC
wisfarmer.com

Analyst: Gas prices likely to remain high for next several months

Many scrapped holiday travel plans in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, rising gas prices are giving some second thoughts. Hotel groups and automotive associations are not expecting travel to return to pre-pandemic levels just yet, and a fuel industry analyst says gas prices are likely to remain elevated for the next several months.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Google
WFMJ.com

Average gas prices drop across Northeast Ohio

Valley drivers might see relief at the pump this week as gas prices across Northeast Ohio are decreasing- slightly. According to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, the weekly average for Northeast Ohio is sitting at at $3.27 a gallon, down just four cents from the previous week's average. Youngtown's...
NILES, OH
KATV

Despite drop, gas prices could detour holiday travel plans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A new GasBuddy report showed that Arkansas gasoline prices fell 2 cents in the past week to an average of $3.05 a gallon, KATV content partner KAIT Region 8 News reported. The national average fell 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.40. It’s the first time...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
floridapolitics.com

Gas prices remain high, but trickle down as crude oil prices drop

Thanksgiving gas prices should remain well above last year. The average price of a gallon of gasoline dropped one-cent in the last week, marking the second week in a row the cost inched downward, and reflecting a continuing international decline in the price of crude oil. Still, Florida drivers were...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil analyst: Why California gas prices are setting new records

President of Lipow Oil Associates, Andrew Lipow, explained on Monday why he believes California gas prices are hitting new record highs as Americans across the country have been spending more on everything, including filling up their tanks, amid rising inflation. Lipow told "Mornings with Maria" on Monday that gas prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
audacy.com

Record gas prices might not fall anytime soon, according to AAA

Average gas prices in much of the Northern California are higher than ever, according to figures released Monday by AAA, and they might not fall anytime soon. The cost of a regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline in San Francisco ($4.87, rounded up to the nearest tenth of a cent), San Jose ($4.79), Oakland ($4.78), San Rafael ($4.89) and Santa Rosa ($4.87) was the most expensive recorded by AAA. Napa ($4.86) missed out on the previous record – set only a day prior – by 0.6%.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FloridaDaily

Gas Prices Slowly Lowering in Florida as Crude Oil Prices Drop

AAA released a study this week showing gas prices in Florida are drifting lower as crude oil prices drop. Crude oil prices remain the primary driver behind prices at the pump. In October, the price of US crude surged 12 percent, which raised the cost of producing gasoline. During that time, the state average increased by a total of 27 cents per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy