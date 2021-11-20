ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Jeter on Carlos Correa's Golden Glove Comments: 'It Doesn't Warrant a Response'

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

"It doesn't even warrant a response."

MLB legend Derek Jeter does not seemed to fazed by the recent comments of Astros All-Star Carlos Correa saying that the Yankees legend did not deserve his Golden Glove awards.

The 14-time All-Star told Mike Cugno of CBS 4 TV in Miami on Friday that he "didn't think too much about" Correa's comments.

"I don't know how may name came up," Jeter said. "My Spanish is not that good. I still haven't seen it or how my name was brought up but doesn't even warrant a response. I could go a lot of different directions about it."

On Nov. 11, Correa—who earned his first Golden Glove this season—appeared on the Me Gustan Los Deportes podcast and discussed the former Yankees shortstop's career minus-162 defensive runs saved total. Correa said Jeter "did not deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won," per Hector Gomez, a Spanish-speaking MLB journalist in Puerto Rico.

The Astros shortstop led MLB this season with DRS and has not recorded a negative number in the category since he made the jump to big league play in 2015.

Jeter earned five Golden Glove awards (2004, '05 '06, '09, 10) during his 20-year career with the Yankees. In the five years that Jeter won the award , he posted four negative figures in defensive runs saved.

He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 and has served as a part-owner and CEO of the Marlins since 2017.

