Couple charged with abducting Ferndale teen at gunpoint in broad daylight

FERNDALE (WWJ) A Ferndale couple has been charged in connection with kidnapping a 16-year-old Ferndale High School student at gunpoint on Wednesday, tying her up in a nearby shed, and sexually assaulting her.

“The facts of this case…are quite frankly terrifying,” Assistant Prosecutor for Oakland County, Trisha Dare, said at the arraignment.

Kahlil Floyd, 44, faces 18 felony counts in connection to the crime, including eight with the possibility of life in prison. Those counts include felony firearm, armed robbery, torture, unlawful imprisonment and multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1 st Degree.

“He is especially dangerous to the community,” Dare said.

Floyd's live-in girlfriend, Jessica Quick, 44, is facing lesser charges.

Ferndale school officials said the girl was at the gas station, on the northeast corner of Pinecrest and 8 Mile, refueling between classes at Ferndale High and a consortium high school in Oak Park around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

While at the gas station; the suspect approached the victim with a gun and forced her into her own car, according to investigators. Investigators said the suspects took her to a shed behind a nearby home, tied her up, and Floyd sexually assaulted her.

During that time, Quick attempted to return the car to the gas station. A short while later, a friend noticed the girl was missing. The friend contacted the girl's mother, who managed to track down her daughter’s phone…which led her to Floyd and Quick, police said.

“There was a situation where the mother tracked down the daughter’s vehicle and when she found the vehicle, the defendant and the codefendant were in the vehicle,” Dare said during the arraignment. “The defendant got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the mother, stole items from her. At the same time, he also told her if anything happens, he would kill her.”

Ferndale Police, with the assistance of the FBI Oakland County Gangs and Violent Crimes Task Force, recovered the girl around 4:30 p.m. that same day.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett reports she is reunited with her family and is doing “as well as can be expected.”

Quick was charged with kidnapping and accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $1 million.

Floyd was denied bond. They are both due back in court for a probable cause hearing on November 29 th .