Pickle chips and a fixed fridge: See how Monica is making it happen this week

In October, the Washington Houses community fridge was vandalized. Community leaders said the electrical cord was cut. Thanks to the community coming together and help from the Gotham Food Pantry , the fridge was repaired and is now full of food again.

Harlem Baking Company and Big Dipper Caramel saw PIX11’s story about the fridge and they are now selling a specialty dessert at the Lexington Pizza Parlor with a portion of the proceeds going to the Gotham Food Pantry.

Mike Garlick is the owner of Diller on the lower east side. On most days, you will find him behind the grill himself, because he is so short staffed. Diller’s menu makes your mouth water: fried kosher dill pickle chips, vinegar-brined French fries, a Rueben egg roll, a “Beyond Burger” and jalapeño poppers — as well as an array of homemade sauces and pickled lemonades.

Open since 2019, his menu is well-known in the neighborhood. The line is usually out the door during lunchtime rush. Lately, Garlick is the chef, cashier, and the clean up crew. he pandemic has hit Garlick’s business hard. The customers came back but his workers didn’t. Garlick says five of his workers quit during the pandemic and never come back.

“If you have kitchen experience, we pay more than minimum wage. We have benefits here. It’s a family oriented small shop,” said Garlick.

Reach out to Garlick if you want to apply or help.

