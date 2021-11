Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Over the past few weeks, American Airlines has quietly slashed its flight schedule for the second half of December by more than 20%, according to a major aviation analytics firm. The airline told Fortune that any cuts are part of regular tweaks “based on demand,” but a number that big would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO