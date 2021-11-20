Golden Knights holding Hockey Fights Cancer night vs. Blue Jackets

The Golden Knights fought hard to erase a deficit against one of the NHL's elite teams, but ran out of gas as the game went on. The Carolina Hurricanes scored the first two goals of the game, only to have Vegas strike back with two to tie it. The Golden Knights gave up one in the third and hung around for awhile, but Vincent Trocheck's goal with 6:19 to play sent fans to the exit, and the home team came up on the wrong end of a 4-2 final at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO