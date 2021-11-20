ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights holding Hockey Fights Cancer night vs. Blue Jackets

By James Barrickman
Fox5 KVVU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During its game with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 20, the Vegas Golden Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer night. Fans in attendance for that game...

www.fox5vegas.com

1stohiobattery.com

Capitals Rally Late; Defeat Blue Jackets On Friday Night

It was a wild one tonight at Nationwide Arena, but the Blue Jackets came up a little short. A late goal from Conor Sheary gave the Capitals a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets in a back-and-forth affair. 1 2 3 F. BLUE JACKETS 1 2 0 3. CAPITALS 1...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Gameday #14: Military Appreciation Night; Lines & Notes vs Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-6) are set to take on the Minnesota Wild (9-3) for the first time this season Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are coming off a strong win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and are slowly but surely becoming a more healthy team.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Fight: Ben Hutton Throws Knuckles in 1st Game with Golden Knights

It didn’t take Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton long to fit in with his new surroundings. The Golden Knights signed the free-agent defenseman on Oct. 28 to patch their injured blue line. Saturday night, Hutton played his first game for the Golden Knights. He played sheltered minutes and wasn’t...
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Golden Knights fight back, but ultimately fall to Hurricanes

The Golden Knights fought hard to erase a deficit against one of the NHL's elite teams, but ran out of gas as the game went on. The Carolina Hurricanes scored the first two goals of the game, only to have Vegas strike back with two to tie it. The Golden Knights gave up one in the third and hung around for awhile, but Vincent Trocheck's goal with 6:19 to play sent fans to the exit, and the home team came up on the wrong end of a 4-2 final at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
NHL
Bangor Daily News

Former UMaine hockey player gets into fist fight in debut with Vegas Golden Knights

Former University of Maine All-American defenseman Ben Hutton recently signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Vegas Golden Knights and his first game on Saturday night was a memorable one. Hutton’s Vegas debut came against Vancouver, where he had spent most of his career leading up to this season. With...
NHL
theScore

Golden Knights' Stone returns to lineup vs. Canucks

The Vegas Golden Knights have their captain back. Mark Stone returned to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. He registered an assist and played almost 19 minutes en route to Vegas' 7-4 victory. The 29-year-old had been sidelined with a lower-body injury since Oct. 14. He was seemingly...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Host Blue Jackets on Thursday Night

Fresh off a 3-2 road win on Tuesday, the Arizona Coyotes look to avenge their season-opening loss on Oct. 14 when the team welcomes the Columbus Blue Jackets to Gila River Arena on Thursday (Nov. 18). It's the Coyotes' first game against the Jackets in the Valley since Nov. 7, 2019 (3-2 L). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
NHL
clevelandstar.com

Knights rally from 2 goals down to top Blue Jackets

Mattias Janmark scored the go-ahead goal and Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves as the host Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith scored his second short-handed goal of...
NHL
abc17news.com

Faulk, Blues jump on Golden Knights in 1st period, win 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who entered with two wins in their previous 10 games. Jordan Binnington, who had lost six of his last seven starts, was sharp and made 32 saves. Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who had won five of six. St. Louis trailed 2-0 before it exploded midway through the first period.
NHL
yourvalley.net

Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues,...
NHL
NHL

Game Day: Golden Knights vs. Preds Preview

The Predators are thankful to be back in Nashville this week, and on Thanksgiving Eve, they'll look to start a new win streak as they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to Bridgestone Arena. This is the first of three meetings between the two Western Conference foes this season; the Preds will head to Vegas twice in 2022.
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets are playing each other for the first time since they traded young stars Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Dubois for each other. Laine is away from the Blue Jackets following the death of his father, but Dubois has been playing an unrecognizable brand of hockey for the Jets this year (in a good way).
NHL
NHL

Pacioretty, Golden Knights hold off Forsberg, Predators

NASHVILLE -- Max Pacioretty had an assist in his return for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. Pacioretty had not played since Oct. 14 because of a lower-body injury for Vegas (12-8-0). Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and Robin Lehner made 26 saves.
NHL
NHL

Hockey Fights Cancer provides hope for children with cancer

At just 11 years old, Donald has spent the last year fighting for his life. At just 11 years old, Donald has spent the last year fighting for his life. In the fall of 2020, he was diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia only one month after he began to feel unwell. The diagnosis came as a shock to everyone who knows him.
CANCER
NHL

Capitals to Participate in Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign

Proceeds benefit Flashes of Hope, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals are teaming up with the National Hockey League and FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader Leidos in November to educate the hockey community about cancer through Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Month. Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide initiative founded by the NHL and NHL Players' Association and is dedicated to raising awareness for national and local organizations involved in cancer care and research.
ADVOCACY
chatsports.com

For Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews and former Quinnipiac teammate, Hockey Fights Cancer night brings special meaning

Whenever Sam Anas needs to remember what kind of friend he has in Devon Toews, all he needs to do is look up at the driver’s side visor in his car. In lieu of a favor, a donation has been made to Hockey Fights Cancer, in loving memory of Deme Anas. We feel the greatest gift is one which helps others living with and moving past cancer. We truly appreciate your being part of our special day. — Devon and Kerry.
HOCKEY

