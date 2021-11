ROGERS, Ark — Bright and early Thanksgiving morning volunteers will be gathering at First Baptist Rogers to prepare meals for more than two thousand people in the community. “It’s hard to even imagine that somebody would be willing to get up at four in the morning to come cook for someone that doesn’t know, so we are very grateful for our volunteers, and they have been doing for years, so it’s a very well-oiled machine and they are kind of their own family. They come and serve together as a family and go back to their own families,” said Ali Wollard.

