Denver, CO

Sex offender board to stop using term ‘sex offender’

By Gabrielle Franklin
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s Sex Offender Management Board is looking to stop using the term “sex offender.”

The board is responsible for treating, managing and monitoring adult sex offenders in the state. On Friday, the board held a meeting to go over what those offenders should be called, focusing on “person-first language.

They went over a list of five new possible terms but ultimately voted to use “Adult who commits sexual offenses.”

This would not change the term or definition of a sexual offender in state law.

While the change is sparking some controversy in communities working closely with victims, board members said the term they settled on remains accurate.

“This language in the committees I’ve been on seems to be the most supported of these options. … It highlights the active reason why someone is in treatment, and it doesn’t assume the behavior is over,” SOMB member Carl Blake said.

“Victims advocates, therapists, law enforcement that I’ve spoken with, along with all of the DAs I represent, are not in favor of replacing this term,” SOMB member Jessica Dotter said.

The changes are not final. There will be a 20-day comment period for the public to weigh in before the board meets again in December .

