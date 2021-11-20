TBI: 14-year-old boy missing from Jackson, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help finding a 14-year-old boy from Jackson, Tennessee.
TBI said Kyle McNeal was last seen earlier in the day Friday wearing a gray jacket, gray jeans, and black and white shoes.
He is described as 5’6″, 130 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.
TBI also said he has a medical condition and is without his medication.
If you have seen him, call Jackson Police at (731)-467-0378 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
