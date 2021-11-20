ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TBI: 14-year-old boy missing from Jackson, TN

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n67ug_0d2Qlao400

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help finding a 14-year-old boy from Jackson, Tennessee.

TBI said Kyle McNeal was last seen earlier in the day Friday wearing a gray jacket, gray jeans, and black and white shoes.

He is described as 5’6″, 130 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.

TBI also said he has a medical condition and is without his medication.

If you have seen him, call Jackson Police at (731)-467-0378 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

MPD searching for suspect in Grahamwood homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Grahamwood. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, August 15, in the Macon Crossing Apartments on Homer Street. Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting brother at Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his brother at a home in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday at a home on Hillbrook Road near Maxwell Drive. According to police, the victim was found lying on the floor with gunshot wounds to the chest and one of his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of burglary, chased by victim’s husband

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused breaking into a woman’s home and vehicle Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a report of a burglary at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not reveal the location of the burglary. The victim reportedly told police her home and vehicle had been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman threatens to shoot women, children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman who they say threatened two other women and two children with a gun. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a gas station on East Raines Road near Auburn Road. A woman reportedly told police she and the suspect, identified as Monikka Burton, got […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Jackson, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man shot in Southwest Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Families gathering for Thanksgiving were thrown into a panic Thursday when gunfire rang out in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood. Police said a man was shot around 10:30 am near Deerskin and Buffalo Road. A witness said the shooter jumped out of a red car, then hid behind a wall before getting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shootings at Peppertree, Hillcrest apartments kill 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are investigating shootings at two separate apartment complexes in Whitehaven. At least one person is dead in those shootings, and police believe the two are related. The first one happened around 11p.m. Tuesday night on Eastwind Drive outside of the gate of Pepper Tree apartments. One man was found dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbors react after police solve 2017 Thanksgiving murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Nearly four years to the day, Memphis police have charged a 19-year-old with the murder of a Parkway Village man. 68-year-old retired National Guardsman Robert Wong was found shot to death inside his home on Cochese Drive on Thanksgiving day, 2017. Wednesday, Dallas Perkins was charged with his murder and the theft […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Jacksontnpolice
WREG

2 men charged after Olive Branch Walmart carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two more suspects have been charged in connection to the carjacking at the Walmart in Olive Branch earlier this month, Olive Branch police said Wednesday On Sunday, November 7, three male suspects approached the victim and demanded their car keys at the Olive Branch Walmart. During the altercation, a victim was shot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19-year-old charged in 2017 cold-case murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An arrest has been made in the cold-case murder of Robert Wong, who was killed on Thanksgiving in 2017, Memphis police said Wednesday. The district attorney’s office identified the suspect as 19-year-old Dallas Perkins, who is is serving a seven-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery. They said Perkins was 15 when Wong was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man set house on fire with mother inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man has been charged after police say he intentionally set his mother’s house on fire on Monday. Police said the incident began after 28-year-old Aarick Jennings threatened his mother by telling her that he would kill her by setting her house on fire. Before he set the fire, Jennings damaged several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired outside Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Wolfchase Galleria mall in Cordova, police say. Police say no one was struck. Officers were still on the scene around 4:30. A witness nearby said he heard about 20 shots fired. In a one-mile radius of Wolfchase Galleria, there were several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

2 separate shootings at Frayser gas station leave multiple injured

This page has been updated to reflect the correct locations of the incidents. MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police responded to two separate shootings at the same gas station on North Watkins just hours apart. Both of the incidents happened at the Valero gas station at North Watkins and Delano Avenue. The first shooting occurred at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police ask public for patience to solve Dolph murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the community demands answers regarding the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, Chief CJ Davis tells citizens not rely on social media for answers. It’s been nearly a week since the rising star as shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies on Nov. 17 in South Memphis. As the memorial grows so […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting victim dies after he’s taken to fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was driven to a southwest Memphis fire station after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center, but did not survive. Officers were on the scene at the fire station on Weaver Road near Levi around 4 p.m. Police did not say where the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother charged with DUI, Child Endangerment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One Memphis mother has been arrested after police say she was driving under the influence in Raleigh with her 5-year old daughter in the car. Memphis police responded to a car accident on Covington Pike at Gloucester Monday evening. They said they located Ashley Eaves sitting outside of her vehicle holding her […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

16 new deputies join the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – 16 recruits joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night during a graduation ceremony at Golden Gate Cathedral. 22-year-old deputy Colin McPherson said he’s ready to serve after he and the other new deputies spent six month in the training academy. “It feels like an honor and a privilege mostly,” he […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy