Things to watch during Week 13 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. The stakes are as they should be for a late November showdown between top-10 teams: winner goes to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next week and is the conference's front-runner for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) are on a higher level offensively than the rest of the nation right now. The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1, No. 5 CFP) and Jim Harbaugh are desperate to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO