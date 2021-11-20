ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hy-Vee And Walgreens Offering COVID-19 Booster Shot To All Ages

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f97Jv_0d2QlRoP00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee announced Friday that they are now offering free COVID-19 booster vaccines to all individuals ages 18 and older. Walgreens will also offer booster vaccines.

Hy-Vee said that the booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage and will be offered at Hy-Vee pharmacy location across its eight-state region.

Individuals interested can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting Hy-Vee’s website .

Walgreens also announced that starting Saturday, all individual over the age of 18 can now receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations.

Walgreens says patients are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster along with their flu shot.

For more information on how to schedule, visit Walgreens website .

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate

Originally published Nov. 22, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of Minnesota hospitals have no beds available to care for sick kids or adults right now. The Minnesota Department of Health reports more than three quarters of the state’s ICU beds are full, and 52 hospitals can’t take any more patients at all. Dr. Dan Hoody is chief medical officer of Hennepin Healthcare, the state’s biggest provider. He tells WCCO they can’t even take patients from smaller hospitals anymore. “Because we have so many patients in our hospital emergency department waiting to get in the hospital, we have lost the ability and the bed capacity...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

With COVID Cases Surging, Thanksgiving Has Health Care Workers Concerned

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the big holiday weekend COVID cases are surging in the region. In Minnesota alone new cases are up 53% over the last 14 days. Minnesota hospitalizations due to COVID are up nearly 40% over the last 14 days. There are concerns the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to an even greater surge and most hospitals are back to putting off elective surgeries. The increase in hospitalizations is coming not just from a rise in COVID patients but also non-COVID emergencies, as well as preventative health checks many patients have been putting off. For health care workers, exhaustion and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

School District Extends Thanksgiving Break To 9 Days In Attempt To Curb COVID Spike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As COVID-19 cases rise in Minnesota, one school district is extending its Thanksgiving break as a way to control the spread. Shakopee Public Schools will not have classes next Monday or Tuesday, giving students nine days away from school. While teachers will still work early next week, school leaders hope the time away for students helps bring down cases. A career fair at Shakopee High School normally brings in about 80 exhibitors. This year, only 40 were invited. “It’s good to know about different businesses that are pretty local to us, and about different opportunities we have with them,” said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases

Originally published Nov. 22, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal emergency relief teams from the U.S. Department of Defense are on their way to Minnesota to help doctors and nurses at two Minnesota hospitals. When the rest of the state is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, they’ll be fighting the state’s COVID-19 surge. The shortage of ICU beds is so severe, doctors warn emergency care across the state is being compromised. Hennepin Healthcare says they are turning down up to 50 transfer requests a day for their advanced trauma facilities, as Minnesota grapples with one of the worst infection rates in the country. “If you...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Health Officials Encourage Adults To Get Booster Dose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 surge continues, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 11,000 cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday. And while those figures do include weekend numbers, experts say there is cause for alarm. Esme Murphy talked with one of the nation’s leading vaccine experts. Last year, people weren’t gathering in large spaces, weren’t going to Thanksgiving, or Vikings games. And this year, some people are wondering if they should be doing any of those activities at all. “We should,” Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic said, “I would say in a modified way.” He said that though many...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Hits 11%, More Than 11,000 New Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches, health officials in Minnesota report 11,455 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths. In all, the state has seen 887,368 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,229 total deaths. The positivity rate is at 11% as of last week (due to data lag), which is above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December of 2020. The state is seeing 74 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents; it is also well above the “high risk” line, which is drawn at 10 cases. Health officials, including the nation’s top expert Dr. Anthony...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota to expand COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all residents

COVID-19 boosters will soon be available to anyone who wants one here in Minnesota. Driving the news: Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that the state will expand booster eligibility to all Minnesotans this week, whether or not the federal government gives the green light. The announcement comes as the Biden administration prepares to expand authorization to all adults in the coming days, per Axios' Caitlin Owens. Why it matters: Minnesota currently has some of the highest case rates in the nation. On Tuesday, the average seven-day test positivity rate exceeded 10% for the first time in almost...
MINNESOTA STATE
MercuryNews

Editorial: Booster shots for all adults is a smart COVID-19 strategy

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody and California public health officials are again leading the effort to minimize the ongoing COVID-19 threat. Cody announced Wednesday that the county would provide boosters to any adult, regardless of their age or health status. She called it an interpretation of the federal guidance that seemed to call for booster shots for only people 65 and older, in poor health or in high-risk work settings. California officials took a similar step Thursday when they urged that state vaccination providers give booster shots to any adult who wants one.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Walgreens Offering#Wcco#Covid Patient Bottleneck#Minnesotans#Nat
siouxlandproud.com

Hy-Vee welcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster recipients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (NewsNation/KCAU) – Americans across the country are trying to decide when to get their booster shot and which shot is best. Kirsten Lyke with the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine has led a nationwide vaccine study with more than 700 participants. The study was used to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

‘Our Hospitals Are Full': Boston Doctors Warn of COVID Surge Amid Bed Shortage

Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over an expected surge in COVID cases as hospitals across Massachusetts struggle with bed and staffing shortages. "Our hospitals are full. All hospitals are full," Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center said Tuesday on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series. "Hospitals are already doing really terrible things like deferring and canceling elective surgery now in Massachusetts and so, you know, we are not in a position where we can afford an increase in COVID cases. Or flu, for that matter."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 53 Deaths, 3,759 New Cases Reported Before Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Holiday travelers are now on the move, and before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. In all, Minnesota has recorded 891,099 COVID-19 cases and 9,282 deaths. There have been 9,997 instances of reinfection. The positivity rate has been rising as of late, and sits at 11% as of last week. It’s above the 10% “high risk” threshold, and new daily cases per 100,000 residents is last reported at 74.9. The high risk line for that figure is at 10. As people gather for Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging vaccinations and...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Rising breakthrough COVID-19 cases cause hassles, health worries

ListenRising breakthrough COVID-19 cases cause hassles, health worries. Back in August, Jeannie Clark woke up with a tickle in her throat. "I'd run 3 miles that morning, just a tickle,” she said. But Clark, a pediatric nurse in Rochester, decided to stay home and get tested, just to be safe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy