Hy-Vee And Walgreens Offering COVID-19 Booster Shot To All Ages
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee announced Friday that they are now offering free COVID-19 booster vaccines to all individuals ages 18 and older. Walgreens will also offer booster vaccines.
Hy-Vee said that the booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage and will be offered at Hy-Vee pharmacy location across its eight-state region.
Individuals interested can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting Hy-Vee’s website .
Walgreens also announced that starting Saturday, all individual over the age of 18 can now receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations.
Walgreens says patients are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster along with their flu shot.
For more information on how to schedule, visit Walgreens website .
