Some airlines offering incentives to avoid holiday staff shortage

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
KIMA TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG)- Airlines are working to make sure your holiday travel plans aren't interrupted by staffing shortages. Many major airlines are now offering bonuses to their current employees, just to...

Related
Fortune

What does the American Airlines labor shortage mean for your holiday travel plans?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Over the past few weeks, American Airlines has quietly slashed its flight schedule for the second half of December by more than 20%, according to a major aviation analytics firm. The airline told Fortune that any cuts are part of regular tweaks “based on demand,” but a number that big would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

JetBlue Offers Cabin Crew Holiday Season Attendance Incentives

With the busy holiday season approaching, JetBlue is hoping for a disruption-free next few weeks. Having seen the chaos that can ensue due to widespread absences at other US carriers earlier this year, the airline is looking to minimize the risk of this. It is doing so by offering incentives to cabin crew that don’t call in sick between tomorrow and early January.
INDUSTRY
travelmole.com

Southwest Airlines dangles employee incentives for holiday duty

Southwest Airlines will offer new perks to its employees during the holiday season, in a bid to avoid another operational meltdown. Employees, including flight attendants and pilots, working shifts between November 15 and January 14 can claim up to 120,000 Rapid Rewards Points from its frequent flyer program. The number...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Southwest will give flight attendants travel rewards to avoid staffing shortages during peak holiday travel

Southwest Airlines will increase perks to retain staff this holiday season. Southwest's COO recently said the company must build a "staffing cushion" to avoid disruptions. Flight attendants told Insider they considered quitting due to the rise in passenger violence this year. Southwest Airlines is incentivizing employees to work during peak...
TRAVEL
Aviation Week

U.S. Carriers Offer Employee Incentives For Holiday Travel Crunch

U.S. airlines are offering up incentives ranging from bonus pay to travel credits to employees who pick up shifts during the winter holidays, part of an effort to minimize potential disruptions during the busiest travel period of the year. Carriers are confronting a tight labor market in the... Subscription Required.
TRAVEL
CNN

Holiday travel is always a nightmare, but this year will be worse

New York (CNN Business) — The holiday travel season is off to a relatively smooth start, with good weather and few canceled flights. But many in the industry are worried that luck won't hold all the way until the holiday season ends just after New Year's. Major US airlines are...
TRAVEL
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH

