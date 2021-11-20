ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

PTE FINAL DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PolarityTE, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important November 23 Deadline In Securities Class Action - PTE

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) - Get PolarityTE, Inc. Report between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important November 23, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PolarityTE securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the PolarityTE class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2163.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Investigational New Drug Application for SkinTE, a tissue product purportedly used for repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services, (the "SkinTE IND"), was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control ("CMC") items; (2) as a result, it was unlikely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (3) accordingly, PolarityTE had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the PolarityTE class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2163.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pte-final-deadline-tuesday-rosen-a-global-and-leading-law-firm-encourages-polarityte-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-november-23-deadline-in-securities-class-action--pte-301429383.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Encourages Seer, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SEER

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) resulting from allegations that Seer may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Seer securities you may...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or "the Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - HYZN; HYZNW

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN; HYZNW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06636, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Hyzon between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.
LAW
TheStreet

Early Warning Press Release - Acquisition Of Redline Communications Group Inc. Warrants By EdgePoint

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (" Redline" or the " Issuer") (TSX: RDL): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Variable Income Portfolio (" EPVIP") and its portfolio manager EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. (" EdgePoint", and collectively with EPVIP, the " Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of securities of Redline.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#Class Actions#Fda Approval#Pte#Polarityte Inc#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese
TheStreet

OSC Publishes 2021 Corporate Finance Branch Report

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its annual Corporate Finance Branch Report, an important resource to help issuers and their advisors with their reporting obligations. The report provides issuers with guidance on trends and issues identified during compliance reviews. Key areas of focus...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Important Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Camber Energy, Inc. Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") (NYSE: CEI ). The action charges Camber with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations about the company's business, operations and prospects. As a result of Camber's materially misleading statements, investors have suffered significant losses.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. - HYZN

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 29, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hyzon Motors Inc. (NasdaqGS: HYZN, HYZNW) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NasdaqGS: DCRB, DCRBU, DCRBW), if they purchased the Company's securities between January 23, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Zhangmen Education (ZME) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Class Period: June 5, 2021 - Nov. 19, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 18, 2021 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ZME Contact An Attorney Now: ZME@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Zhangmen Education Inc....
EDUCATION
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zhangmen Education Inc.("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs or shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Zhangmen investors have until January 18, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on...
EDUCATION
TheStreet

OWLT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Owlet, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (OWLT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet between March 31, 2021, and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (2) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021, and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/owlt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZME DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Zhangmen Education's initial public offering conducted on or about June 8, 2021 ("IPO"), pursuant to the IPO prospectus (the "Prospectus") and Form F-1 registration statement, as amended (together with the Prospectus, the "Registration Statement"). The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit charges Zhangmen Education, certain of its top executives, and the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit was commenced on November 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Banerjee v. Zhangmen Education Inc.
LAW
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 11, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (a) purchasers of Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NSYE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) holders of Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 that were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021, are eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, No. 21-cv-09016 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 17, 2021, the Owlet class action lawsuit charges Owlet, certain of its top executives, and certain of Sandbridge's directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. - LSPD

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. (LSPD) , if they purchased the Company's securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 18, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
The Press

EAR CLASS ACTION: Hagens Berman Encourages Eargo (EAR) Investors with +$500k Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Application Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) investors with losses in excess of $500,000 to submit your losses now. Eargo, a hearing aid manufacturer, targets consumers with hearing aid insurance, and provides insurance claims processing for these customers. Consequently, a significant portion of Eargo's accounts receivables is insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted to government-sponsored healthcare and private insurance.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lightspeed investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE, PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy