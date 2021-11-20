ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

By PR Newswire
WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Turkey Federation (NTF) Chairman Phil Seger presented the National Thanksgiving Turkey named "Peanut Butter" to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. "Peanut Butter" and his alternate, "Jelly," received a formal pardon from the president and will now reside on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation is a time-honored American tradition dating back to 1947.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8806953-national-turkey-federation-white-house-thanksgiving-presentation-2021/

"It is an honor to participate in this truly unique tradition, and I thank President Biden for welcoming the National Turkey Federation, my family and Peanut Butter and Jelly to the White House," said NTF Chairman Phil Seger. "Thanksgiving is a special time for those of us in the turkey business, and it's an opportunity to celebrate America's turkey farmers and everyone in our industry. Today, and every day, I applaud their commitment to feeding our families."

The 2021 National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate were raised in Dubois County, Indiana, by turkey grower Andrea Welp under the supervision of NTF Chairman Phil Seger. Seger serves as Vice President of Live Turkey Operations for Farbest Farms, Inc. headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. While in Washington, D.C., Peanut Butter and Jelly stayed at the historic Willard InterContinental Hotel near the White House. Once the turkeys return to Indiana, they will be under the experienced care of veterinarians, faculty and students within Purdue University's Department of Animal Sciences.

The National Turkey Federation is the national advocate for America's turkey farmers and producers, raising awareness for its members' products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide. More information is available at EatTurkey.org.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/president-biden-pardons-national-thanksgiving-turkey-301429462.html

SOURCE National Turkey Federation

