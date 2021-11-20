ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of CoreSite Realty Corp. - COR

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating CoreSite Realty Corp. ("COR" or the "Company") ( COR) relating to its proposed acquisition by American Tower Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, COR shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether CoreSite Realty Corp. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you owned common stock in the Company and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.comTel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-coresite-realty-corp--cor-301429378.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Playtika Holding Corp. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or "the Company") (PLTK) violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Early Warning Press Release - Acquisition Of Redline Communications Group Inc. Warrants By EdgePoint

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (" Redline" or the " Issuer") (TSX: RDL): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Variable Income Portfolio (" EPVIP") and its portfolio manager EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. (" EdgePoint", and collectively with EPVIP, the " Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of securities of Redline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) - Get Cellcom Israel Ltd. Report announced today that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 17:00 p.m. ( Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 10 Hagavish Street, Netanya, Israel. The record date for the Meeting is Thursday, December 2, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Found Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Royalty Interests

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found" or the " Company") (TSXV: NFG, NYSE American: NFGC) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced acquisition of three royalty interests (the " Acquisition") with arm's length royalty holders (together, the " Vendors" and each, a " Vendor"), whereby New Found purchased 100% of each Vendor's royalty interests, each equal to 0.2% of net returns for an aggregate of 0.6% of net returns from the Company's Linear and JBP Linear properties (the " Royalty Interests"). These properties cover key target areas on the Company's Queensway Project and include the Company's Keats, Golden Joint, and Lotto discoveries.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers Acquisitions#Coresite#Monteverde Associates#Coresite Realty Corp#American Tower Corp#Cor#Board Of Directors#Super Lawyers#Martindale Hubbell#The Ninth Circuit#Emulex Corp#Varjabedian
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Encourages Seer, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SEER

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) resulting from allegations that Seer may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Seer securities you may...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MCloud Amends Existing Credit Facility With Addition Of C$5 Million Accordion

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp.(TSXV: MCLD) (MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions, announced today it is amending its credit facility with ATB Financial ("ATB"). The ATB credit facility is a C$5,000,000 margined,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - TCBI

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("TCB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether TCB and certain of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Micron And UMC Announce Global Settlement

United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE: 2303; NYSE: UMC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a settlement agreement between the two companies worldwide. The companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron. UMC and Micron look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment Novavax, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - NVAX

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-02910, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Novavax securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

APPHARVEST INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it is investigating the officers and directors of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) to determine whether they violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. AppHavest is a sustainable food company that operates applied technology greenhouses to produce fresh, chemical-free, non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and related products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Standard Lithium Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or "the Company") (NYSE American: SLI) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Simmons

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Spirit (Nasdaq: STXB), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Simmons. Ademi LLP alleges Spirit's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Spirit shareholders will receive only approximately $30 per share...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citrix Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") and certain of its current and former senior executives (collectively, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Citrix common stock between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Dicerna" or the "Company") (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $38.25 per share in cash for each share of Dicerna common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at $3.3 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BMTX Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of BM Technologies, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - BMTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) and First Sound Bank ("FSB") is fair to BMTX shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed merger, BMTX will pay up to $7.22 in cash for each share of FSB common stock or approximately $23 million in aggregate consideration, subject to certain conditions and adjustments. The investigation concerns whether BMTX and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Is Being Sued By Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of purchasers of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (Nasdaq: HEPS) American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Hepsiburada is an online e-commerce company in Turkey where it is known as the "Amazon of Turkey."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PLAYTIKA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Playtika Holding Corp. On Behalf Of Playtika Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) on behalf of Playtika stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Playtika has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On or...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Allied Copper Corp. CEO Letter To Investors And Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to provide our first CEO letter to investors and shareholders. Dear Investors and Shareholders:. Following the long-awaited completion of the RTO to acquire the strategically significant SK...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy