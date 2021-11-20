ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROLLINS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Rollins, Inc. On Behalf Of Rollins Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rollins, Inc. ("Rollins" or the "Company") (ROL) - Get Rollins, Inc. Report on behalf of Rollins stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Rollins has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rollins shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

