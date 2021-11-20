ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PURPLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Purple Innovation, Inc. On Behalf Of Purple Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple" or the "Company") (PRPL) - Get Purple Innovation, Inc. Report on behalf of Purple stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Purple has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2021, Purple announced disappointing third quarter earnings "largely driven by impacts from our manufacturing backlog that were longer-lasting than we anticipated. Our lack of inventory impacted sales through all of our channels which are deeply interconnected."

On this news, Purple's stock fell 24%. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $1.23 per share, or approximately 36.3%, from $3.39 per share to close at $2.16 per share on November 16, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Purple shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005760/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Encourages Seer, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SEER

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) resulting from allegations that Seer may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Seer securities you may...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet") (OWLT) f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (SBG) ("Sandbridge"). The action charges Owlet with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Owlet's materially misleading statements to the public, Owlet investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) - Get Cellcom Israel Ltd. Report announced today that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 17:00 p.m. ( Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 10 Hagavish Street, Netanya, Israel. The record date for the Meeting is Thursday, December 2, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Stockholders#Bragar Eagel Squire#Purple Innovation#Company
TheStreet

New Found Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Royalty Interests

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found" or the " Company") (TSXV: NFG, NYSE American: NFGC) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced acquisition of three royalty interests (the " Acquisition") with arm's length royalty holders (together, the " Vendors" and each, a " Vendor"), whereby New Found purchased 100% of each Vendor's royalty interests, each equal to 0.2% of net returns for an aggregate of 0.6% of net returns from the Company's Linear and JBP Linear properties (the " Royalty Interests"). These properties cover key target areas on the Company's Queensway Project and include the Company's Keats, Golden Joint, and Lotto discoveries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Early Warning Press Release - Acquisition Of Redline Communications Group Inc. Warrants By EdgePoint

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (" Redline" or the " Issuer") (TSX: RDL): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Variable Income Portfolio (" EPVIP") and its portfolio manager EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. (" EdgePoint", and collectively with EPVIP, the " Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of securities of Redline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MCloud Amends Existing Credit Facility With Addition Of C$5 Million Accordion

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp.(TSXV: MCLD) (MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions, announced today it is amending its credit facility with ATB Financial ("ATB"). The ATB credit facility is a C$5,000,000 margined,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - HYZN; HYZNW

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN; HYZNW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06636, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Hyzon between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 27, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or the "Company") (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report securities from August 22, 2019 through July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TALK Contact An Attorney Now: TALK@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investigation:. The investigation focuses on Talkspace's statements, leading up to and after its June 23, 2021 merger...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Desktop Metal, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or "the Company") (DM) - Get DESKTOP METAL, INC. Report for violations of the securities laws. The...
BUSINESS
The Press

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Shareholders and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music" or "the Company") (NYSE: TME) for violations of the securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

STXB Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - STXB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report to Simmons First National Corporation is fair to Spirit shareholders. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZEV; ZEV.WS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. ("GigCapital3") (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zev.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OSC Publishes 2021 Corporate Finance Branch Report

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its annual Corporate Finance Branch Report, an important resource to help issuers and their advisors with their reporting obligations. The report provides issuers with guidance on trends and issues identified during compliance reviews. Key areas of focus...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Golden Star Announces Receipt Of Interim Court Order

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd.(NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has granted an interim order (the "Interim Order") authorizing various matters in connection with the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"), involving the Company, Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (SHSE: 600988) ("Chifeng") and its subsidiary Chijin International ( Hong Kong) Limited (the "Purchaser") and/or an assignee of the Purchaser, pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated October 31, 2021 (the "Arrangement Agreement").
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.13% to $341.06 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.27 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy