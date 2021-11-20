ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

13 Siblings Rescued From Prison Conditions at Home 3 Years Ago Feel 'Betrayed' By System

By Ayumi Davis
 6 days ago
There were instances where there was neither a safe place for the children nor food while receiving social...

Chrissy!
5d ago

The special that was on TV was a shame the government stole money from these kids and has abandoned them even more! Why is an attorney not helping these kids? That money could buy a house and help older kids raise younger children. This proves how broken the legal system is.

Heather Kwit
5d ago

This disgusts me to no end! These children and adult children grew up abused severely and the abuse continues! Many foster parents are are also abusive and only do it for monetary reasons. These adult children need education, love, and counseling in addition to the basics of medical care and nourishing meals. They also need socialization with others. And whoever is in charge of their monies needs to be fired!

Laura Robertson
5d ago

How sad that he’s adult children who are not much more than actual children as far as her education goes can’t get no help from the county this is ridiculous and it shows just how broken our system is

