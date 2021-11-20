ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Judge grants extension, delays Dowless’ entry to prison until after mid-term primaries

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axsmN_0d2Qji5800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3je8dv_0d2Qji5800

RALEIGH — A judge on Friday delayed when the key player in an absentee-ballot fraud case must report to federal prison for crimes involving benefits fraud because of the defendant’s health issues.

McCrae Dowless Jr. of Bladen County was supposed to report to a South Carolina prison by Dec. 1 to serve a six-month term, but his lawyer asked that it be pushed back to April 1 because of his expanding health problems. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle granted the extension.

Dowless, who is in his mid-60s, had a stroke in August and learned earlier this month that he may have lung cancer, according to a federal court filing earlier this week. He needs time for follow-up medical appointments to determine his course of care, his lawyer wrote.

Boyle sentenced Dowless in early September after he pleaded guilty in June to obtaining illegal Social Security benefits while concealing payments for political work he performed.

The counts were tangentially related to a broader state probe into unlawful absentee ballot activities for the 2016 general election and the 2018 primary and general elections — activities in which authorities have identified Dowless as a primary figure.

The entry date is now after the primaries for the mid-term elections. Voters in North Carolina head to the polls March 8, making decisions on the primaries for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Senate and House, the state Supreme Court, and the state Court of Appeals.

Dowless is charged with 13 state counts in that case, including obstruction of justice, possessing absentee ballots and perjury.

A State Board of Elections inquiry into the 9th Congressional District election in 2018, when Dowless worked for then-Republican candidate Rev. Mark Harris, led the board to throw out the results and order a new election. No charges were filed against Harris, who didn’t run in the subsequent election.

During an appearance in Wake County Superior Court on Monday, Dowless rejected a plea agreement offered by District Attorney Lorrin Freeman that would have required him to serve one year in prison, half of which would run simultaneously with his federal term. A judge set a trial date for next August.

Freeman said in court that the plea offer would remain available until Nov. 30, presumably the day before Dowless would enter prison in Salters, South Carolina.

Freeman said in a phone interview late Friday that the deadline would remain in place. She said she may discuss with Dowless’ attorney whether a trial could now be held before his new April reporting date.

Dowless’ recent medical challenges were relayed during Monday’s court hearing to Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory, who asked that he and Freeman be kept informed moving ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Tar Heel school project, thanks to state budget, slated for increase from $22M to $47M

ELIZABETHTOWN — Hard to imagine how building a new school in Tar Heel could have struck at a better time. What once seemed opportune as a $22 million project now seems like a dream at $47 million, with no increased match from county coffers. The timing is the confluence of retiring debt for two high schools built two decades ago, the 2016 legislation passed when Republicans controlled both houses of the General Assembly and the governor’s office, and the compromise of a still GOP-dominant General Assembly and the Democratic governor earlier this month.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen employees collect quarter million dollars above, beyond salaries

ELIZABETHTOWN — One quarter of a million dollars has been distributed to Bladen County employees above and beyond regular salaries. In the Finance Department director’s report to the county commissioners Monday, Lisa Coleman shared that county employees have received 405 checks in a total amount of $67,614.48 for bonuses and 191 checks in a total amount of $211,863.98 for longevity.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Schools on cluster report has dropped to just one

ELIZABETHTOWN — A break for Thanksgiving arrived this week for county schools, and so did one from the state’s coronavirus cluster report. Only one school, Bladenboro Middle, remains listed. There were three on the list last week and four the week before; Elizabethtown Primary came off first, then this week Tar Heel Middle and Elizabethtown Middle were dropped.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
South Carolina State
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Bladen remains on ‘substantial’ listing

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County remained on Monday listed as a county with substantial transmission level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. No counties are in the “low” level of transmission, or blue on the four-color map. Five are moderate, 33 are substantial and 62 are high. The urban areas of Charlotte and Greensboro are high, and the Raleigh-Durham area of the Triangle is mostly high.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

NCHSAA to become more transparent, be checked by oversight if Cooper signs legislation

RALEIGH — Legislation that likely will create a formal agreement between the nonprofit body currently governing North Carolina high school sports and state education leaders received final approval on Wednesday. The compromise scales back specific demands previously advanced by legislators that the N.C. High School Athletic Association fought against. The...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#North Carolina Senate#Perjury#Social Security#The U S Senate#U S House#Court Of Appeals#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Bladen’s active case count goes below 30

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s trend in coronavirus tracking continues to improve, with the CDC saying Monday it had just 23 cases. A daily report from the Bladen County Health Department was last received on Wednesday; there were 47 then, with no hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy