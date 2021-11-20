ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PURECYCLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating PureCycle Technologies, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PureCycle on May 11, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PureCycle have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of PureCycle, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005762/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet") (OWLT) f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (SBG) ("Sandbridge"). The action charges Owlet with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Owlet's materially misleading statements to the public, Owlet investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Encourages Seer, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SEER

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) resulting from allegations that Seer may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Seer securities you may...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Early Warning Press Release - Acquisition Of Redline Communications Group Inc. Warrants By EdgePoint

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (" Redline" or the " Issuer") (TSX: RDL): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Variable Income Portfolio (" EPVIP") and its portfolio manager EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. (" EdgePoint", and collectively with EPVIP, the " Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of securities of Redline.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - TCBI

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("TCB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether TCB and certain of...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley - GS; MS

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley (together, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd Sponsored ADR Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-09420, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vipshop shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Micron And UMC Announce Global Settlement

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE: 2303; NYSE: UMC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a settlement agreement between the two companies worldwide. The companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron. UMC and Micron look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities.
BUSINESS
The Press

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Stockholders#Purecycle#Bragar Eagel Squire#Purecycle Technologies#Procter Gamble#Company
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 6, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NNOX) - Get Nano X Imaging LTD Report securities from June 17, 2021 through August 18, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 6, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TALK Contact An Attorney Now: TALK@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investigation:. The investigation focuses on Talkspace's statements, leading up to and after its June 23, 2021 merger...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Desktop Metal, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or "the Company") (DM) - Get DESKTOP METAL, INC. Report for violations of the securities laws. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

STXB Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - STXB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report to Simmons First National Corporation is fair to Spirit shareholders. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE, PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZEV; ZEV.WS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. ("GigCapital3") (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zev.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) - Get Cellcom Israel Ltd. Report announced today that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 17:00 p.m. ( Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 10 Hagavish Street, Netanya, Israel. The record date for the Meeting is Thursday, December 2, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Found Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Royalty Interests

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found" or the " Company") (TSXV: NFG, NYSE American: NFGC) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced acquisition of three royalty interests (the " Acquisition") with arm's length royalty holders (together, the " Vendors" and each, a " Vendor"), whereby New Found purchased 100% of each Vendor's royalty interests, each equal to 0.2% of net returns for an aggregate of 0.6% of net returns from the Company's Linear and JBP Linear properties (the " Royalty Interests"). These properties cover key target areas on the Company's Queensway Project and include the Company's Keats, Golden Joint, and Lotto discoveries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OSC Publishes 2021 Corporate Finance Branch Report

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its annual Corporate Finance Branch Report, an important resource to help issuers and their advisors with their reporting obligations. The report provides issuers with guidance on trends and issues identified during compliance reviews. Key areas of focus...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Notice To Disregard -- Andes Technology Corp.

Shanghai, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Andes Technology Corp. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "HPMicro Semiconductor Announces the Release of the HPM6000 series of Microcontrollers with AndesCore™ dual D45 cores" issued November 24, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MCloud Amends Existing Credit Facility With Addition Of C$5 Million Accordion

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp.(TSXV: MCLD) (MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions, announced today it is amending its credit facility with ATB Financial ("ATB"). The ATB credit facility is a C$5,000,000 margined,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy