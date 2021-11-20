ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAYSAFE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Paysafe Limited On Behalf Of Paysafe Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (PSFE) on behalf of Paysafe stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Paysafe has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 11, 2021, before the market opened, Paysafe released its third quarter financial results, reporting "softer than expected revenue, reflecting both market and performance challenges within the digital wallet business."

On this news, Paysafe stock decline $3.03, or 41%, to close at $4.24 per share on November 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

