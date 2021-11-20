ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SILVERBACK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (SBTX) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the December 3, 2020 IPO. Investors have until January 4, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the filed complaint, (i) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers, was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Silverback shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005738/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet") (OWLT) f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (SBG) ("Sandbridge"). The action charges Owlet with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Owlet's materially misleading statements to the public, Owlet investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Encourages Seer, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SEER

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) resulting from allegations that Seer may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Seer securities you may...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Early Warning Press Release - Acquisition Of Redline Communications Group Inc. Warrants By EdgePoint

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (" Redline" or the " Issuer") (TSX: RDL): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Variable Income Portfolio (" EPVIP") and its portfolio manager EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. (" EdgePoint", and collectively with EPVIP, the " Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of securities of Redline.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Tencent Music Entertainment Group Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley - TME

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (" Tencent" or the "Company") (TME) - Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Class A Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-09564, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tencent shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 27, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or the "Company") (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report securities from August 22, 2019 through July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Zhangmen Education (ZME) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Class Period: June 5, 2021 - Nov. 19, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 18, 2021 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ZME Contact An Attorney Now: ZME@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Zhangmen Education Inc....
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Class Action Lawsuit#Ipo#Bragar Eagel Squire#Silverback Therapeutics#District Court#Sbt6050#Company
The Press

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. ("TMC" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TMC, TMCWW) (NYSE: SOAC, SOAC.U, SOACWS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

STONECO LTD. (NASDAQ: STNE) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against StoneCo Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report between January 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning" or "the Company") (ZEV) - Get LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC Report f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: CTXS) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Citrix Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. (NASDAQ: PTON) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZME ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Zhangmen Education's initial public offering conducted on or about June 8, 2021 ("IPO"), pursuant to the IPO prospectus (the "Prospectus") and Form F-1 registration statement, as amended (together with the Prospectus, the "Registration Statement"). The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit charges Zhangmen Education, certain of its top executives, and the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit was commenced on November 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Banerjee v. Zhangmen Education Inc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

EARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Eargo, Inc. - EAR

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Eargo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EAR), if they purchased the Company's between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

NOVAVAX, INC. (NASDAQ: NVAX) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Novavax, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. (NYSE: LSPD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed") (LSPD) between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
The Press

EAR CLASS ACTION: Hagens Berman Encourages Eargo (EAR) Investors with +$500k Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Application Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) investors with losses in excess of $500,000 to submit your losses now. Eargo, a hearing aid manufacturer, targets consumers with hearing aid insurance, and provides insurance claims processing for these customers. Consequently, a significant portion of Eargo's accounts receivables is insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted to government-sponsored healthcare and private insurance.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lightspeed investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ZEV; ZEV.WS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. ("GigCapital3") (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zev.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy