ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ebix, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) - Get Ebix, Inc. Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ebix on February 22, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ebix have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) that there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) that the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Ebix, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005759/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) - Get Cellcom Israel Ltd. Report announced today that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 17:00 p.m. ( Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 10 Hagavish Street, Netanya, Israel. The record date for the Meeting is Thursday, December 2, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Found Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Royalty Interests

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found" or the " Company") (TSXV: NFG, NYSE American: NFGC) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced acquisition of three royalty interests (the " Acquisition") with arm's length royalty holders (together, the " Vendors" and each, a " Vendor"), whereby New Found purchased 100% of each Vendor's royalty interests, each equal to 0.2% of net returns for an aggregate of 0.6% of net returns from the Company's Linear and JBP Linear properties (the " Royalty Interests"). These properties cover key target areas on the Company's Queensway Project and include the Company's Keats, Golden Joint, and Lotto discoveries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Encourages Seer, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SEER

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) resulting from allegations that Seer may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Seer securities you may...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Micron And UMC Announce Global Settlement

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE: 2303; NYSE: UMC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a settlement agreement between the two companies worldwide. The companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron. UMC and Micron look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MCloud Amends Existing Credit Facility With Addition Of C$5 Million Accordion

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp.(TSXV: MCLD) (MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions, announced today it is amending its credit facility with ATB Financial ("ATB"). The ATB credit facility is a C$5,000,000 margined,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley - GS; MS

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley (together, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd Sponsored ADR Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-09420, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vipshop shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Stockholders#Bragar Eagel Squire#Company
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 27, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or the "Company") (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report securities from August 22, 2019 through July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
The Press

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAW
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TALK Contact An Attorney Now: TALK@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investigation:. The investigation focuses on Talkspace's statements, leading up to and after its June 23, 2021 merger...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Redwire Corporation And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Redwire Corporation ("Redwire" or "the Company") (RDW) - Get REDWIRE CORP Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
TheStreet

STXB Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - STXB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report to Simmons First National Corporation is fair to Spirit shareholders. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE, PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZEV; ZEV.WS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. ("GigCapital3") (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zev.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z, ZG). The investigation concerns whether Zillow has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Zillow operates a real estate website in the U.S. The...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy