Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 21-year-old woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jackson County authorities are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman they say could be in danger.

According to a Facebook post, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Hannah Nichole Stephens, 21, was last seen on November 4, 2021 in the Scottsboro area. Stephens is 5’3, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information related to Stephens’ whereabouts, contact Investigator Chris Bearden with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

