Maxwell lawyers seek Epstein victim compensation information

By PATRICIA HURTADO
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense lawyers are seeking information about compensation and settlement terms for Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual-abuse victims. A lawyer for Jordana Feldman, the administrator of a fund set up by Epstein’s estate...

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
Ghislaine Maxwell files legal claim with United Nations over her treatment in jail days before her trial is due to begin

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has filed a legal claim with the United Nations to try and get her released from prison ahead of her pending sex trafficking trial.Judges have denied Ms Maxwell bail on at least four occasions amid her complaints about the conditions she is kept in at a New York prison.The petition to the the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was filed by international criminal lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle on behalf of Ms Maxwell’s three sisters and three brothers, according to The New York Post.The lawyers state that Ms Maxwell’s conditions inside the Metropolitan...
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein victims might not see a dime from sale of New Mexico estate

SANTA FE, N.M. — Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is on the market ready to be sold at a price tag of more than $27.5 million. But it is not quite clear who will get the money when it is sold. That’s because the sale has been tied up in a year-long court battle in Santa Fe while Epstein’s other properties throughout the country have been sold and the money has been passed out to victims.
Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
Ghislaine Maxwell attempts to obtain settlement documents with victims of Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, a known associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is attempting to gain access to documents in a settlement fund for the convicted pedophile's victims. Jordana Feldman, the administrator of the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program, filed a letter in court Friday obtained by the Daily Beast that said she intends to "quash defendant Maxwell's subpoena directed to her."
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Opens a New Chapter in Heinous Jeffrey Epstein Saga

For those following the Jeffrey Epstein story, the past two years have felt like driving around a curve that never ends. Answers to the key questions at the heart of the vast scandal have seemed tantalizingly close and frustratingly out of reach. How did the late pedophile earn his estimated half-billion-dollar fortune? Which powerful men participated in his sex-trafficking ring? What about all those surveillance videos from inside his homes? On November 29, lawyers are set to deliver opening statements in the highly anticipated trial of Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. For Epstein’s victims, it will be an opportunity for justice long denied. For the rest of us, it may be our best and last chance to unravel the Epstein enigma.
I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
Prince Andrew accusations left out of Epstein-Maxwell case

NEW YORK (AP) — The prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell doesn’t involve the salacious allegations that the British socialite offered up one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers to England’s Prince Andrew for sex. Instead, U.S. prosecutors are focusing on allegations by four women who say Epstein’s longtime companion recruited them as teenagers to be abused by the late financier. With opening statements in Maxwell’s trial expected next week, the British press has been rife with speculation that Andrew will be a key figure. The Duke of York’s name hasn’t come up during questioning of potential jurors, however. And his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, isn’t expected to testify.
Prospective Ghislaine Maxwell juror dismissed because he met Jeffrey Epstein

A prospective Ghislaine Maxwell juror was dismissed from the selection process Thursday because he met multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while working in the financial industry years ago. The prospective panelist, who was not identified in court, told Judge Alison Nathan that he works as an arbitrator and was introduced to...
Epstein victims' fund must hand over Maxwell accusers' claims -judge

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that the administrators of Jeffrey Epstein's victims' compensation fund must provide records of claims made by women who accuse Ghislaine Maxwell of playing a role in their having been sexually abused. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected requests...
