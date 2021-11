OGDENSBURG — An educator and administrator who began his career in education at Ogdensburg Free Academy will be returning as its latest middle school principal. Stephen C. Putman, who is currently the principal at BOCES Northwest Tech, will be replacing David Price who has resigned from the position effective Nov. 30. Price had been the middle school principal for two years and a Social Studies teacher for 18 years prior to that.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO