Prosecutors have instructed jurors to “look for the truth” in the double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse as they present closing arguments following two weeks of testimony and debate in the televised courtroom.Mr Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and injured another in the aftermath of protests against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, “revoked” his right to self-defence when he raised his AR-15-style rifle in a crowd, prosecutors have argued.“If you’re the one who is threatening others, you lose the right to claim self-defence,” said Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger. “You cannot claim self-defence against...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO