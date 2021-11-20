Nets' Bruce Brown: Questionable to return

Two superstar point guards in the NBA news consistently are Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard, although for very different reasons. Kyrie is making and breaking headlines due to his anti-vaccination stance, making it clear that he wants to spread the word on personal freedom. Whether his stance is based on belief or his own obscure research, Kyrie is standing by his anti-vaccine decision even if it means he won’t suit up for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The Nets are championship favorites this year, but without Kyrie, they are looking very beatable to start the season. In other words, Brooklyn Nets are unstoppable when Kyrie Irving is on the floor with Kevin Durant and James Harden.
Brown had 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-99 loss to Golden State. Brown scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 7 and also tied his season high with three steals. The 25-year-old has started the past 12 games and is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 assists in 27.8 minutes during that stretch.
When the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 16, two of the more interesting and underrated players in the NBA faced off. After a quick glance at the box scores, you might not notice Golden State’s Gary Payton II or Brooklyn’s Bruce Brown. Payton is averaging 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, for the Nets, Brown has produced a similar output of 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
Brown (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. A sore left hamstring will cost Brown a second straight game after being held out of Monday's win over the Cavs. With two more off days arriving Thursday and Friday, the Nets are likely exercising some level of caution with the Miami product, who started 14 straight games leading up to Monday's absence. Expect DeAndre' Bembry to be the top candidate to make another start in Brown's place Wednesday.
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
LeBron James sent the rest of the basketball world a message about his son’s future in the sport on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video of Bronny throwing the basketball off the backboard and doing a windmill dunk. LeBron focused on the incredible hops his son has.
A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
A lot of people from in and around the NBA have chimed in on the incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron got ejected for just the second time in his career for a supposed inadvertent blow to Stewart’s head that left the youngster’s face all covered in blood.
Dwight Howard’s transformation from evil villain of the Lakers fan base to lovable role player on a championship team was a wholly unexpected development in the 2019-20 season. He became such a beloved part of that team that many fans were genuinely upset when he left the following summer in free agency.
Pandemonium broke out at Little Caesars Arena when the Detroit Pistons hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. What started as a beautiful game of basketball took a turn early in the second half. While battling for a rebound, LeBron James swung his left arm, which caught Isaiah Stewart in the face,...
If you ever have the opportunity to sit courtside at an NBA basketball game, make sure you do everything in your power to not fuck it up. Should go without saying, but one Kings fan didn’t get the message. Last night at the Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings game, a...
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered without LeBron James on Tuesday night, as the New York Knicks beat them at Madison Square Garden, 106-100. It seems like they could have stood a chance if it wasn't for the big mistakes made during the match. In the end, the Knicks won by...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Marquise Brown for Sunday’s game at Chicago with a thigh injury. The Ravens also added Lamar Jackson to their injury report Saturday. The star quarterback is questionable because of an illness. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but...
Comments / 0