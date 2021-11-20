Nets' Bruce Brown: Questionable to return

Two superstar point guards in the NBA news consistently are Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard, although for very different reasons. Kyrie is making and breaking headlines due to his anti-vaccination stance, making it clear that he wants to spread the word on personal freedom. Whether his stance is based on belief or his own obscure research, Kyrie is standing by his anti-vaccine decision even if it means he won’t suit up for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The Nets are championship favorites this year, but without Kyrie, they are looking very beatable to start the season. In other words, Brooklyn Nets are unstoppable when Kyrie Irving is on the floor with Kevin Durant and James Harden.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO