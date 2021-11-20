ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No one has ever been evicted,’ Founder of Share Village responds to allegations of property abandonment

By Christian Cazares
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arnold Stalk is the founder of Share Village and is breaking his silence only to 8 News Now after several residents spoke out about feeling abandoned.

Stalk spearheaded Veteran’s Village for years, but after getting COVID-19 he stepped back for health reasons and notified property owners “YSBM Investments.”

Residents were notified by letter, that day-to-day services were ending.

That move was quickly halted after a Clark County District Judge denied the company’s request to seek a replacement.

In court documents, YSBM stated it did not know how to run a non-profit organization. Court documents also showed a number of utilities were unpaid in excess of $50,000.

“Clark County Social Services and the City of Las Vegas has helped us Help of Southern Nevada and all have caseworkers that they can reach out to. No one has ever been evicted on this issue at all,” added Stalk.

He also says Share Village has had no connections with the property for the past three months.

Stalk did not give specifics about why he walked away from that location but continues to operate the other four properties in town.

He also tells 8 News Now that Share Village was recently selected by Resorts World as one of their community partners and he was recognized as a “Super Star Landlord Of The Year.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

8 News Now

ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

