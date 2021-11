COVINGTON, Ga. - The Panthers season came to an end Friday night with a 44-8 loss to Unity Christian in the first round of the playoffs. Peachtree Academy finished the regular season with a 3-4 record overall and a 0-2 record in the region, but the Panthers were still looking to create a spark going into the playoffs as they matched up with the 7-3 Lions.

