Frederick Arts Council to receive $500,000 in ARPA funding

The Frederick Arts Council will receive $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding, the organization announced in a news release Thursday.

The Arts Council -- which runs large-scale programming and connects the local arts community to grants and other resources -- plans to use the funding to distribute grants locally to hopefully save jobs, fund operations and facilities, boost health and safety supplies and encourage program participation through marketing and promotional efforts.

”We look forward to distributing these grants which will be a much-needed source of funding for our dynamic and worthy arts organizations and artists,” Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Arts Council, said in the release.

The Arts Council is one of 66 local arts agencies nationwide the National Endowment for the Arts will distribute its $20.2 million American Rescue Plan allocation to in an effort to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.

“These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities,” Ann Eilers, acting chair for the National Endowment for the Arts, said in the release.