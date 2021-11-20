ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Plans To Produce 600,000 EVs a Year By the End of 2023

By Posted by BeauHD
 6 days ago

Right? Batteries from China. Electronics from the pacific rim somewhere. Factory in Mexico. And they will get a big hearty round of praise for "leading the way" on electrifying...

Motorious

Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Rivian Said To Tell Customers They Can Expect Deliveries Beginning March

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) will begin the delivery of its Launch Edition electric pickup trucks in March, Electrek reported on Tuesday, citing a customer email from the company. What Happened: Rivian has informed customers it is ramping up production at its factory in Normal, Illinois to begin deliveries early...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market. Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites

MUNICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Whether buying computer chips directly from manufacturers, reconfiguring cars, or producing them with parts missing, automakers are having to get creative to cope with the global shortage of semiconductors. The shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for consumer electricals during the...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

What Will It Take to Make an EV? Ask Rivian and Ford

Breakups are tough — even amicable ones. But a reassessment usually lays bare the issues that inform the future. So it’s worth wondering about the relationship between the century-old Ford Motor Co. and recently-floated electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive Inc. It was meant to work — on paper. A large,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Jumped Monday

The news implied to investors that Ford is comfortable pursuing a transition to EVs on its own. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) began its path toward investing in electric vehicles (EVs) before many of its announcements on the Mach-E or F-150 Lightning. Way back in April 2019, Ford made a $500 million investment into EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That relationship has come into more of a focus in recent days after Rivian went public and now sports a market cap well above that of Ford. That same relationship is what pushed shares of Ford up sharply today. Its stock closed Monday's session up 5.4%, though it jumped as much as 7.2% earlier today.
ECONOMY
CNN

Rivian shares plunge after saying it won't work with Ford on EVs

New York (CNN Business) — Shares of upstart electric truck maker Rivian plunged as much as 17% on Monday after the company said that it is no longer working with Ford to jointly develop vehicles. Both Ford and Rivian had already signaled they were moving away from earlier plans to...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Ford Cancels All EV Collaboration Plans With Rivian

Ford and Rivian first made waves when they announced a collaboration several years ago. But does the recent cancellation of collaboration between the two in products signal that the end of the partnership is near?. When Ford and Rivian first revealed their intent to collaborate and produce EV models together...
BUSINESS
CNET

Ford and Rivian no longer plan jointly developed EVs

Talk about a massive shift in a matter of two years. Ford CEO Jim Farley said in an interview with Automotive News Friday the automaker no longer plans to jointly build an electric vehicle with Rivian. Ford was an early investor in the darling startup, which is now delivering its first electric trucks, but Farley said the Blue Oval won't need Rivian's help any longer.
BUSINESS
mitechnews.com

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

DETROIT – The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla just passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid Group just rolled out its first cars with 500+ miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford to GM to...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canceled! Ford And Rivian's Secret EV Project

In a somewhat surprising move, Ford and Rivian have announced they will no longer co-develop an electric vehicle. This is the second time a Ford Motor Company product won't utilize Rivian's Skateboard platform. An also canceled Lincoln vehicle, likely an SUV, was supposed to be the first. The companies announced the joint vehicle(s) projects back when the Blue Oval revealed it was investing $500 million in the EV start-up, which has since gone public and is currently worth over $10 million.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Rivian Falls After Calling off Plans for EV with Ford

Investing.com – Rivian stock (NASDAQ:RIVN) slipped 5% in Monday’s premarket trading after the company and Ford Motor called off their plan to jointly develop an electric vehicle. Ford (NYSE:F) traded 0.4% higher premarket. The two companies initially announced joint development of a Rivian-powered vehicle when Ford invested $500 million in...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ford, Rivian End Plans to Develop Electric Vehicle

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report have mutually agreed to cancel their plans to develop an electric vehicle. Ford CEO Jim Farley told Automotive News on Friday that the two automobile manufacturers had decided not to enter into a joint electric vehicle development venture.
BUSINESS
MIAMIDIARIO

Ford to build 600,000 electric vehicles in 2023

The Ford company will build 600,000 electric vehicles worldwide by 2023, CEO Jim Farley reported. Farley hopes that will make the company the second-largest US-based electric vehicle producer behind Tesla, LaPatilla reported .The Ford company will build 600,000 electric vehicles worldwide by 2023, CEO Jim Farley reported.
Motor1.com

Ford, Rivian Part Ways On Partnership To Build EVs: Report

It looks like the Ford-Rivian partnership has come to an end, at least when it comes to building vehicles. The two companies have apparently scrapped those plans and are moving ahead on their paths of EV production. That's the word from Automotive News, which cites an interview with Ford CEO...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals Plans To Sell An Insane Amount Of EVs Per Year

Ford CEO Jim Farley told Automotive News that the company is projecting to produce 600,000 EVs per year, coming in second to Tesla, within 24 months. It's a big ask for the company, which currently is behind in the EV race. It produced just about 18,000 electric cars in the first three quarters of 2021. That means it will have to produce about 30 times that many by the end of 2023.
ECONOMY
thedrive

Ford and Rivian Won’t Develop an EV Together After All

The initial plan involved a $500 million Ford investment in Rivian. Ford and Rivian, once ripe for a joint electric vehicle venture, will no longer collaborate on a battery-powered model. News broke on Friday following an Automotive News interview with Ford CEO Jim Farley. The Blue Oval boss expressed his...
BUSINESS

