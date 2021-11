Betting line: N/A (as of Thursday morning) About Wichita State (4-1): The defending American Athletic Conference champion Shockers’ lone loss this season came by four points in overtime to Arizona, now ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25. After withdrawing from the NBA Draft, guard Tyson Etienne has followed up his Co-AAC Player of the Year campaign with averages of 18.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He most recently had 28 points and six three-pointers at a 50% clip in Wichita State’s 74-73 win over UNLV. The Shockers have been great defensively but are shooting 38.5% from the field. KenPom ranks Wichita State No. 65 (as of Thursday morning).

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO