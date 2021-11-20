US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;44;26;45;36;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;52%;2%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;38;64;41;Partly sunny;NNW;4;26%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;4;-5;10;4;Very cold;NNE;12;76%;20%;1. Asheville, NC;52;26;50;29;Increasing clouds;SE;6;41%;3%;3. Atlanta, GA;62;36;56;38;Mostly sunny;E;7;37%;1%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;49;39;51;46;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;51%;2%;3. Austin, TX;67;49;77;65;Warmer;S;6;58%;2%;2. Baltimore, MD;48;30;50;38;Turning cloudy;SSW;5;53%;4%;3. Baton Rouge,...

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas. ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas. 5 p.m. ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas.
Cadillac, Mount Pleasant MSP Posts participate in 'Operation Deer Camp'

CADILLAC — Two Michigan State Police Posts conducted an annual traffic operation with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Sunday. Troopers from the Cadillac and Mount Pleasant posts and DNR conservation officers conducted Operation Deer Camp on M-115 from 10 am. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Laser operations were set up in Wexford and Osceola counties, which resulted in 146 traffic stops.
MICHIGAN STATE
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain. The U.S. is facing its second Thanksgiving of the pandemic in better shape than the first time around, thanks to the vaccine, though some regions are seeing surges of COVID-19 cases that could get worse as families travel the country for gatherings that were impossible a year ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH

