Police Log: 11-20-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Francisco Bastardo , 38, of 48 Henry Ave., was arrested and charged with five counts of conspiracy to violate the drug law, four counts of trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, trafficking 100-plus grams of a Class A drug, and Class A drug distribution at 7:35 p.m. Thursday.

Cassandra Defreitas , 36, of 80 Franklin St., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and threatening to commit a crime at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Juan Felipe Tavarez , 30, of 48 Holyoke St., was arrested and charged with five counts of conspiracy to violate the drug law, three counts of trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, trafficking 200-plus grams of a Class A drug, trafficking 100-plus grams of a Class A drug, trafficking 100-plus grams of a Class B drug, Class A drug distribution, unlawful possession of ammo without a firearm identification card, firearm possession without a firearm identification card, unlawful improper storage of a firearm, and defacing a firearm serial number at 7:14 p.m. Thursday.

Juan Huezo Rosa , 38, was arrested and charged with a miscellaneous municipal ordinance violation at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.

William Mendez , 24, of 150 Essex St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle at 2:32 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:24 p.m. Thursday on City Hall Square; at 3:02 p.m. Thursday at 220 Parkland Ave.; at 4:32 p.m. Thursday at 35 Lynnway; at 3:44 a.m. Friday at Central Square and Union Street; at 6:11 a.m. Friday at Joyce and Union streets; at 6:44 a.m. Friday at 134 Broadway; at 8:31 a.m. Friday at Brimblecom Street and Western Avenue; at 9:25 a.m. Friday at Cobbet Elementary School at 40 Franklin St.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 5:14 p.m. Thursday at 10 Bassett St.; at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at Brickett Elementary School at 123 Lewis St.; at 5:46 p.m. Thursday at 24 Rogers Ave.; at 6:39 p.m. Thursday at 34 Bassett St.; at 7:43 p.m. Thursday at AL Prime Energy at 969 Western Ave.; at 8:15 a.m. Friday at Monte Road and Western Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 5:25 p.m. Thursday at 68 Johnson St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 8:22 a.m. Friday at 117 Munroe St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 12:41 p.m. Thursday at 8 Towns Court; at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at 280 Union St.; at 10:11 a.m. Friday at 126 Eastern Ave.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 32 Harwood St.; at 3:11 p.m. Thursday at 10 Cypress Place; at 12:07 a.m. Friday on Essex Street.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 10:10 a.m. Monday at 12 Salem St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 2:09 p.m. Monday on I-95 southbound, Exit 59; at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday at 434 Summer St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday at 38 W Huckleberry Road.

NAHANT

Complaints

A report of a coyote sighting at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday at Town Hall on Nahant Road; at 1:33 p.m. Thursday at Irish Town on Nahant Road.

PEABODY



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 210N Andover St.; at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at Petco at 10 Sylvan St.; at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday at 98 Main St.; at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday at 1 Hilltop Drive and 30 Andover St.; at 7:24 a.m. Thursday at 39 Andover St.; at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at 1 Andover St. and 1 Pulaski St.; at 11:04 p.m. Thursday on Newbury Street.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday on Sylvan Street; at 8:02 a.m. Thursday at 8 Home St.; at 8:20 a.m. Thursday at Margin and North streets; at 7:50 p.m. Thursday at 47 Washington St. and 44 Oak St.

A three-car crash was reported at 2:52 pm. Thursday at 46 Prospect St. and 2 Felton St. One person was taken to Lahey Clinic.

A motor vehicle crash into a house was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday at 23 Clement Ave. A man was taken to Salem Hospital following a two-car crash.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 4:31 p.m. Thursday at 84 Aborn St. Police reported the owner was gaining entry to his own vehicle.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 1:28 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn at 1 Newbury St. A caller reported she had witnessed a drug exchange in the parking lot. An officer reported the people involved were having lunch and had passed cigarettes.

Suspicious activity was reported at 11:52 p.m. Thursday at Mobile Estates at 286 Newbury St. A caller reported the light went on in her trailer; she thought someone in a hoodie was trying to break into the vehicle. Police reported the person was gone upon arrival.

Fire

A report of a car fire at 3:53 p.m. Thursday at Route 128 south and 312 Lowell St.

Theft

A report of a stolen motor vehicle at 6:26 p.m. Thursday at Omnicare at 2 Technology Drive.

The post Police Log: 11-20-21 appeared first on Itemlive .