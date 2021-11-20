ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

2021 Christmas Gift Guide – The Foodie

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone loves food, whether you love to cook up a storm or just eat a ton there’s a gift for everyone. With so many options to choose from it can be a real struggle to find the perfect gift for the chef in your life or your resident foodie. But it...

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Elite Daily

75 Bougie Gifts That Are Surprisingly Under $25 On Amazon

Buying for other people can be stressful, even if you think you know the person you’re buying for really, really well. But, really, this process should be enjoyable, easy, and result in a gift that will make whoever you’re buying for happy and grateful — and maybe make their life a little more luxurious in the process.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodie#Christmas Gift#Home Cooking#Kitchen Knife#Food Drink#Blue Steel#The Staub Cast Iron Pan#Gozney Dome Outdoor Oven
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS LA

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who owns the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below. Chef Cordero also gives back. During the pandemic, she helped cofound Regarding Her, a nonprofit that has already given out $150,000 in grants to women in the food industry. She said her staff was 80 percent women before the pandemic, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
marinmagazine.com

2021 Holiday Gift Guide: Best Foodie & Boozy Gifts

We rounded up gifts for your favorite foodie with delicious treats, indulgent chocolates, smooth wines and more. Whorls of garlic, red chilies and certified-organic rosemary and thyme from this Hopland vineyard and farm are entirely edible, even after it spends the season hanging on your door. Cheese Trail Home Delivery,...
RECIPES
T3.com

Thermapen One cooking thermometer is the ideal Christmas gift for the foodie in your life

Thermapen has long been the gold standard for cooking thermometers, being easy to use, accurate and fast. However with the latest model, Thermapen One,. It's one of the best Christmas gifts you'll find for anyone who is fascinated by food and captivated by cooking. Admittedly it's of more use to meat eaters, but vegans wanting to precision cook cauliflower steaks and fennel may also find it useful, and of course it's a baking essential, if you are serious about your baking. Thermapen One also functions well as a novelty room thermometer, which is a further bonus. Simply unfurl the probe and jab it in the air.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life

In theory, you might think that giving the foodie on your holiday shopping list a great gift would be easy, right? Just give 'em something edible! But there are a few problems here: First off, a genuine food lover is going to have a more demanding palate than the general population, so the same Harry & David food gift basket that might thrill some of us may leave your foodie friend underwhelmed. (Maybe not those amazing fresh pears, but the crackers and summer sausage? Meh, not any "wow factor" there.) Second, there's a good chance that your intended gourmet gift recipient already has a well-stocked larder in their home, making it harder to supply something that won't be redundant. And third, lots of food is highly perishable and thus inherently a bad gift choice, because a gift that goes bad does not a good gift make.
FOOD & DRINKS
7x7.com

10 Tasty Holiday Gifts for Bay Area Foodies

This story is brought to you by Cruise, an all-electric self-driving car service based in San Francisco. The world is your oyster when it comes to sourcing local gifts for foodies—from artisanal eats to fine wines to cooking classes, the options are endless (and delicious). Whether you're feeling a wine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Westword

Fifteen Locally Made Gifts for Foodies

The holidays involve a lot of eating and imbibing, so why not up the ante by giving the gift of excellent food and drink, too? Colorado has so many amazing artisans whipping up an array of tasty, useful, beautiful and elegant products perfect for that culinary connoisseur in your life. From custom-made tiki cups to a cookbook with an adjacent spice kit to handcrafted bitters, make this season delightful for everyone on your shopping list with these fifteen local products that'll make you look like a gift-giving pro.
RECIPES
KFOR

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

10 Self-Care Gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things

In between work, family, the dog, and the day-to-day, it’s easy to neglect the one person who matters most: YOU. We’ve all got a ton of responsibilities, people depending on us, places to be, and things to do. But when it’s all said and done, are you carving out space to take care of yourself? This holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best pampering, soothing, inspiring finds from Oprah’s Favorite Things to gift yourself or someone else some much-needed time to unwind. Discover 12 simple pleasures that will help you find a slice of serenity.
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

Gift guide: Farmers market foodie finds

A post shared by Peggy Roses Jellies (@peggyrosesjellies) Check out their gift baskets. I love the “Collaboration Box” featuring biscuit mix, jam, and three teas for $35. Sign up for daily Go Ask Mom emails that include the latest tips and stories!
FOOD & DRINKS
KSN News

KSN holiday recipes

The team at KSN has brought together some of our favorite recipes to share. Most of these recipes were “tested” by the KSN staff this week and we can attest that they are delicious! APPETIZERS Mom’s Cheese Ball – Laura McMillan, digital producer  Nana’s Christmas Crab Dip – Hunter Funk, news reporter MAIN COURSES Jeanne’s Golden Meatball Soup – Rachel […]
RECIPES
Atlanta Magazine

Get cooking! 5 beautiful new Georgia cookbooks—and the recipes you’ll want to make from them

Gift-giving season—aka eating/drinking/baking season—has arrived. As the holidays approach, here are five beautiful new cookbooks from Georgia chefs, bakers, pitmasters, and farmers—plus recipes you can make from them. That beautiful brown sugar pound cake at the top of this article? It’s from the best pastry shop in Savannah and probably...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy