MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have partnered with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) to hold a COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday, November 26th from 5-7pm. There will be 100 doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine available for those aged 12 and older and anyone receiving a vaccine will get two Terrace Level tickets for that night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tickets will be handed out once the vaccine has been given.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO