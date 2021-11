Battlefield 2042 doesn’t officially release until November 19 but select players can get in on the action beforehand via an Early Access launch. The event kicks off today for those who either pre-ordered one of the various special editions or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, the latter of which grants a 10-hour free trial. Join us on Twitch at 2 p.m. Central where we’ll be diving in to take a look at everything the bombastic shooter has to offer. Fans of our current Super Replay of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, don’t worry. We’ll be back to our normally scheduled fright-fest next week.

